UAE announces residency visa fine exemptions for Sudanese expats

The authority has taken this decision with respect to the humanitarian situation

By Wam Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 3:33 PM Last updated: Fri 19 May 2023, 3:47 PM

The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Port Security announces that it has exempted Sudanese nationals from all fines incurred for violating the law on entry and residence of foreigners.

The authority has taken this decision with respect to the situation in Sudan.

Those who will be exempt include those who have expired visas and residency permits after working in the country, or if they have exceeded their stay in the UAE.

ALSO READ: