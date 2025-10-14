UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

The UAE has announced consular services for Golden Visa holders to offer assistance abroad during emergency situations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday, October 14.

The Mofa has set up a dedicated hotline for these expats, to ensure their inclusion in emergency and evacuation plans during disasters and crises, providing necessary care and support under exceptional circumstances with the relevant authorities.

This service also includes repatriation and burial of Golden Visa holders who pass away abroad. This allows families of these expats to swiftly complete all transactions through streamlined consular and procedural steps, while getting support during this difficult time.

A dedicated hotline has now been set up for Golden Visa holders, where they can directly communicate with Mofa's Call Centre (+97124931133). These services will be available around the clock.

Additionally, if eligible expats lose or damage their passports while abroad, the service will facilitate their return to the UAE by issuing an electronic Return Document. It can be accessed through the authority's website.

Originally introduced in 2019, the Golden visa is a long-term residency visa in the UAE. It allows visa-holders to live, work and study in the UAE without a sponsor or an employer.

Several types of people are eligible for the visa, including investors in public investments, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, outstanding students, frontline heroes, and specialists in engineering and science among others.

Recently, Dubai began offering Golden Visas to exceptional gamers, content creators (which is popularly called the 'influencer visa') and outstanding students. Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah also announced that it would be offering the coveted permit to outstanding teachers. Abu Dhabi, in 2024, announced that it would be offering the visa to superyacht owners as well.

One can easily apply for the Golden Visa by getting in touch with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) in UAE or the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. This process can be done through the authority's designated centres or through ICP's website.