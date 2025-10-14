  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:59 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.3°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

This service also includes repatriation and burial of expats who pass away abroad

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 3:28 PM

Updated: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 3:47 PM

Top Stories

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

Dubai court calls out NMC founder's ‘incredible parade of lies’, BR Shetty to pay Dh168.7m

Dubai court calls out NMC founder's ‘incredible parade of lies’, BR Shetty to pay Dh168.7m

Dubai: Robotaxis on Sheikh Zayed Road by March 2026, says RTA official

Dubai: Robotaxis on Sheikh Zayed Road by March 2026, says RTA official

The UAE has announced consular services for Golden Visa holders to offer assistance abroad during emergency situations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday, October 14.

The Mofa has set up a dedicated hotline for these expats, to ensure their inclusion in emergency and evacuation plans during disasters and crises, providing necessary care and support under exceptional circumstances with the relevant authorities.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE President creates new authority to secure buildings against fire, issue hazard alerts

thumb-image

Gitex 2025: 300MW data centre to be operational next year as part of UAE-US AI campus

thumb-image

UAE: Newcomer Sahher Bambba on Aryan Khan, SRK, life after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

thumb-image

HONOR marks a remarkable presence at GITEX Global 2025, highlighting its leadership in human-centric AI technology

thumb-image

UAE's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque turns pink: Over 1,000 run for breast cancer awareness

 

This service also includes repatriation and burial of Golden Visa holders who pass away abroad. This allows families of these expats to swiftly complete all transactions through streamlined consular and procedural steps, while getting support during this difficult time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A dedicated hotline has now been set up for Golden Visa holders, where they can directly communicate with Mofa's Call Centre (+97124931133). These services will be available around the clock.

Additionally, if eligible expats lose or damage their passports while abroad, the service will facilitate their return to the UAE by issuing an electronic Return Document. It can be accessed through the authority's website.

Originally introduced in 2019, the Golden visa is a long-term residency visa in the UAE. It allows visa-holders to live, work and study in the UAE without a sponsor or an employer.

Several types of people are eligible for the visa, including investors in public investments, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, outstanding students, frontline heroes, and specialists in engineering and science among others.

Recently, Dubai began offering Golden Visas to exceptional gamers, content creators (which is popularly called the 'influencer visa') and outstanding students. Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah also announced that it would be offering the coveted permit to outstanding teachers. Abu Dhabi, in 2024, announced that it would be offering the visa to superyacht owners as well.

One can easily apply for the Golden Visa by getting in touch with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) in UAE or the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. This process can be done through the authority's designated centres or through ICP's website.