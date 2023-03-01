UAE announces changes to Emirates ID registration form

For expats who got confused about what can be packed in a suitcase after 10 flight attendants got in trouble for bringing onions and fruits, here's a quick guide on items that the Philippine customs authorities allow
The Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security authority in the UAE (ICP) has introduced a new Emirates ID registration form.
The authority shared the changes that have been implemented to make the application process smoother and more streamlined.
1. The form has been redesigned. According to the ICP, this has been done in line with the authority's 'visual identity'
2. The applicants personal photo is to be placed on the top left of the form
3. The application can be tracked by scanning a QR code on the top right of the form.
4. The next step in the process is explained on a dedicated part of the form.
5. The name of the company to which the card will be delivered is mentioned on the bottom left of the form, along with its address
6. A QR code has been added to access the Customer Voice Gateway, which is a mechanism to register complaints with the ICP.
7. Another QR code allows the customer to change the finger appointment date.
