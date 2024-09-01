UAE amnesty: Some illegal expats fly home as fines of up to Dh115,000 waived but hope to return soon

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 3:39 PM Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 4:46 PM

For nearly five years, Nigerian expat Ibrahim Salah endured hardship in the UAE. He was homeless, had no money for a square meal, and was burdened with a massive fine of Dh115,000. On September 1, when the 38-year-old walked into Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) amnesty centre at Al Awir, he felt a sense of relief and joy.

"Finally! It's a relief. I am going home, and I am unable to control my emotions," said Salah. He arrived at the GDRFA tent at 10am to regularise his visa status and return to his hometown of Abuja.

"I was working at a fabrication company until May 2019. My contract ended, and I fell ill for several months. Due to my medical condition, I had to travel home to recover, and the company did not renew my contract."

Five years without a visa

Salah returned to the UAE on a visit visa in October 2019 and secured a job as a head fabricator in Dubai. "I worked on a visit visa for three months. My company assured me that my employment visa was being processed, but after four months, they informed me they couldn't proceed with it and asked me to leave. I held on, hoping to find another job, but it didn't happen, and my fines accumulated, which I couldn't pay," said Salah.

Having borrowed heavily from relatives, Salah is eager to return home, spend time with his family, and plan his next steps. "I'll return to the UAE after a break, and if I can't secure a job, I'll explore opportunities elsewhere or start a fabrication business in my country. I am hoping for the best," the Nigerian said.

Salah's story is one of many emerging from the UAE's amnesty programme, which has provided a lifeline to countless individuals living illegally in the country.

The scheme allows them to rectify their status, remain in the country, or return home without facing hefty fines or penalties. As Day 1 of the amnesty unfolded, a wave of emotions and new beginnings was sweeping through those affected.

Filipina heading home after months of fear

In July, Joy, a Filipina domestic worker, ran away from her employer after allegedly facing sexual harassment. While escaping, the 41-year-old grabbed a few essential items but could not retrieve her passport.

She stayed with her friends in Abu Dhabi while her employer reportedly filed an absconding case against her. "When I heard about the amnesty, I immediately took advantage of the opportunity to return to the Philippines," said Joy.

Joy (red) listening to Philippine ambassador Alfonso Ver. Photo: Angel Tesorero

An official from the Philippine Migrants Workers Office (MWO) in Abu Dhabi will check with the agency that recruited her to see if the employer surrendered Joy's passport to them. However, officials assured her that if they could not recover her passport, she could still go home with a travel document that would be issued instead.

Philippine officials have advised that if the passport is not found at the embassy or consulate, the applicant must apply for a police report and obtain a lost passport certificate. This can be done through Dubai Police's website or mobile application or at the relevant police station.

Long awaited return

Christopher Ravins, a 24-year-old Ugandan, will finally return home after living illegally in the UAE for two years. He arrived in the UAE in November 2020 and worked as an aircraft cleaner until he lost his job two years ago. Unfortunately, he was duped by agents who promised him a new job. Since then, he has worked as a cleaner and security guard while living in uncertainty.

When Christopher learned about the amnesty programme, he bought his flight ticket and was first in line on the morning of September 1. "I booked my ticket and arrived at the amnesty tent at 7am when the doors opened. I'm so happy to have received my exit pass," he said.