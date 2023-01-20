UAE: 90-day visit visas available only in specific circumstances, say travel agents

This comes as part of several changes that have been introduced in the country's visa procedures after sweeping reforms

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 7:45 PM Last updated: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 7:56 PM

Three-month visit visas are no longer being issued in the UAE — however, travel agents have confirmed that a 90-day stay can still be granted under specific circumstances.

“Currently, all over the country, only 30 and 60-day visit visas are being issued,” said Noushad Hassan from Alhind Business Centre. “These are now available at prices that range between Dh400 and Dh450. Visitors have the option of extending their visas for one month at a cost of approximately Dh900 or so,” he said. “After that, they must exit the country either through air or land.”

The update was confirmed by a spokesperson of another agency, Deira Travels. “Visit visas for the general public are only available for 30 and 60 days,” he said. “That’s what we have been taking for all our clients.”

This comes as part of several changes that have been introduced in UAE visa procedures after sweeping reforms. This has been known as the Advanced Visa System that came into effect in October last year. Introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), it was one of the largest residency and entry permit reforms in the UAE.

However, 90-day visas can still be issued under certain conditions. “One of that is the medical tourism visa,” said Afi Ahmed, managing director of Smart Travels. “Those coming to the country for any medical requirements will be able to secure a 90-day visa, provided they furnish medical reports, doctor’s appointments, and other supporting documentation.”

A job exploration visa is another option available for those wishing to stay for 90 days. Granted to those classified in the first, second, or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), or fresh graduates from the best 500 universities in the world, it is available in three durations: 60, 90 and 120 days.

The minimum educational level for the single-entry permit is a bachelor's degree or its equivalent. The cost of the job exploration visa differs based on the length of stay. The fees include a Dh1,025 refundable security deposit and insurance. The 60-day visa costs a total of Dh1,495; 90-day one, Dh1,655; and 120-day permit, Dh1,815, according to the ICP website.

