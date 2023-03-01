UAE 90-day visit visa: Can travel agents help Dubai residents get entry permit for family, friends?

In October 2022, sweeping reforms were made to entry visas in the Emirates as part of the Advanced Visa System

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 7:17 AM

Travel agents have recorded a very high demand for the 3- month visit visa and are receiving nearly 40 inquiry calls daily. However, they have urged the residents to apply for these visas for relatives and friends at an Amer centre, by paying a refundable deposit of Dh1,000.

“Since the news about the 3-month visas broke out, residents have made plans to bring their relatives to Dubai for 90 days, rather than issuing the 2-month visa,” said Libin Varghese, sales director, Rooh Travel and Tourism.

“We have been receiving calls continuously, about 35-40 daily. I have explained to everyone that we have no role in issuing such visas,” added Libin.

Industry experts say that the visas also can be applied for online by an individual on the GDRFA website or on the app.

Bilal Saeed, a technology executive and a resident of Muteena in Deira, said he visited the Amer centre on Al Maktoum road a few days ago. “I was planning to get my parents on a two-month visa by February end. When I learned about the 3-month visa, I visited the Amer centre in Deira, but many people had come for the same purpose,” said Saeed.

“A person who had come to apply told me it may take a few days for the application to process. So, I decided to scrap the 3- month visa and applied for a two month as I wanted them to be in by the end of spring,” added Saeed.

Bilal added that the visa is issued to family members who must be immediate blood relatives like mother, father, or siblings, and can cost about Dh 1,750 inclusive of the security deposit.

Taha Siddique, owner of Siddique Travels, also said they have been receiving non-stop calls to issue a 3-month visa for their relatives. “But, we cannot issue or apply for our clients. We have told everyone to visit Amer centre or apply online on the GDRFA website,” said Siddique.

“But people believe it’s a complex process and go for a two-month visa. However, even I don’t have any idea about the complexity of the process,” added Siddique.

Documents required

According to Saeed, one must submit the following documents if planning to apply for a visa for a family member:

1. Recent passport-size coloured photograph of the relative or friend.

2. A copy of the applicant’s Emirates ID.

3. Proof of residency for the sponsored, such as details of hotel reservations

4. Proof of relationship for family member’s visit visa.

5. A copy of the relative’s valid passport.

6. Copy of the return ticket.

