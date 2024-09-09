E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: 88% of visa violators who applied for amnesty opt to stay in country

Those who wish to leave the country can do so without bans or fines

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad
KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:36 PM

Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 3:09 PM

Eighty-eight per cent of visa violators who applied to amend their status during the first week of the amnesty initiative have chosen to remain in the country, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) said.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, emphasised the initiative's role in providing an opportunity for violators to change their circumstances without leaving the UAE. Only 12 per cent of applicants have opted to exit the country, demonstrating a strong desire to stay and work within the UAE.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The top official also stressed that the most prominent advantage of the scheme is that it allows violators to leave the country without any bans, fees or fines.

After illegal expats avail the amnesty, they can legally live and work in the country, and no administrative restrictions will be imposed, which confirms the UAE's commitment to respecting human rights.

The authority also highlighted that violators can apply for six main services during the grace period:

  • Issuing an exit permit
  • Renewing residency
  • Issuing residency for a foreigner born in the country
  • Issuing a new visa for work or residency
  • Amending the status of a valid visa
  • Issuing residence permits for violators of work and residency visas.

Violators can apply for the amnesty through Amer centres, GDRFA Al Awir centre, ICP centres, ICP online channels, and approved typing centres.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from Life and Living