'Their relief is our joy': Volunteers in Dubai help overstayers navigate amnesty process

Image used for illustrative purpose. KT File Photo: Muhammad Sajjad.

Reporting to the tent in Al Awir at 8am has been routine for nearly four months for Second Lieutenant Rashid Naeem Al Khatib, an officer at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). His mission is simple and noble — helping overstayers navigate the process to regularise their status.

Although Al Khatib works in a different department at GDRFA, he seamlessly manages his duties alongside volunteering to assist those in need.

“Based on the procedures we have and the documents they provide, we help them as much as we can,” said Al Khatib. “We are here to oversee the process and provide all the help required. I have been volunteering since the beginning of the amnesty on September 1, and I have witnessed many happy endings and new beginnings.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Recalling an emotional case, Al Khatib said: “There was a man who had not seen his children for years as they were back in his home country. He arrived at the tent feeling scared and sad. All he wanted was to finish the procedures quickly so he could reunite with his family. We helped him navigate the process, issued him an out-pass, and even booked his flight tickets. Seeing him leave with tears of joy brought tears to our eyes too. From his smile, we could tell how relieved he was.”

Rashid Naeem Al Khatib. KT Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

Al Khatib and his fellow volunteers begin their day early and hand over tasks to the next group at 3pm. “We ensure that no case is left unresolved,” he said.

Working tirelessly for a cause

Similarly, First Sergeant Saeed Mohammed Ahmed Salem Al Badwawi has also been dedicating his time to support overstayers at the GDRFA tent.

Like Al Khatib, Al Badwawi juggles his official responsibilities with his volunteer work. “Our routine here involves organising, directing, and supporting overstayers,” he said. “If any issues arise, we connect them to the appropriate authorities and resolve their concerns to ensure they leave satisfied.”

Salem Al Badwawi. KT Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

Addressing misconceptions, Al Badwawi highlighted how misinformation often causes unnecessary panic among overstayers. He recalled how a man was waiting outside, exhausted and unsure if his application would be approved.

"Many people arrive here after hearing exaggerated stories from outside sources," Al Badwawi said. The applicant was misinformed, and remained nervous about how long the process would take.

“We brought him in, gave him water, and listened to his story. His matter was simple and shouldn’t have taken more than five minutes to resolve, but he was misinformed. We issued his departure permit, and within a few days, he travelled back home,” said Al Badwawi.

Volunteers mentioned that overstayers who come to them are often surprised at how quickly the process is completed at the tent. “We advise them to seek information from official sources only, like the GDRFA or ICP, instead of listening to inaccurate accounts from outside,” said Al Badwawi.

Reflecting on the final days before the initial deadline of October 31, Al Badwawi said that the tent had been packed.

“When the extension was announced, overstayers got extra time, and the number of them coming to regularise their status decreased. But we always say, don’t wait until the last minute. Come as early as possible because it is better for you,” said Al Badwawi.

‘The backbone of the amnesty’