Pakistan passport offers visa-free entry to 30 countries as ranking climbs to 100

The Pakistani passport has climbed the ranks on the Henley index this year to the 100th spot, after stumbling to the 103rd position in 2025, giving travellers access to 30 visa-free destinations.

Since 2015, the passport has ranked below the 100th position, its place fluctuating as follows: 2015 (107), 2016 (103), 2017 (102), 2018 (104), 2019 (104), 2020 (103), 2021 (113), 2022 (108), 2023 (106), 2024 (101), 2025 (103), and 2026 (100).

The timing of the upgrade comes as a blessing for travellers who are looking to make summer travel plans to destinations across the globe.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Henley, which uses exclusive IATA data, has its index updated monthly to reflect global mobility changes.

Singapore, meanwhile, claims the highest spot on the list, making it the world's most powerful passport, granting its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations out of 227 globally.

The Asian passport is followed by the UAE, Japan and South Korea, who hold a tie at the second position, giving access to 188 countries worldwide. Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan lie at the bottom of the list, granting visa access to countries as low as 23.

Here are the countries offering visa-free access to Pakistani passport holders.

Visa-free countries

Barbados

Burundi (Visa on arrival)

Cambodia (Visa on arrival)

Cape Verde Islands (Visa on arrival)

Comoro Islands (Visa on arrival)

Cook Islands

Djibouti (Visa on arrival)

Dominica

Guinea-Bissau (Visa on arrival)

Haiti

Kenya (ETA)

Madagascar (Visa on arrival)

Maldives (Visa on arrival)

Micronesia

Montserrat

Nepal (Visa on arrival)

Niue (Visa on arrival)

Palau Islands (Visa on arrival)

Rwanda

Samoa (Visa on arrival)

Senegal (Visa on arrival)

Seychelles (ETA)

Sierra Leone (Visa on arrival)

Sri Lanka (ETA)

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Gambia

Timor-Leste (Visa on arrival)

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu (Visa on arrival)

Vanuatu

E-visa destinations

Albania

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Benin

Bhutan

Bolivia

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Colombia

Congo (Dem. Rep.)

Côte d'Ivoire

Cuba

Ecuador

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Georgia

Ghana

Guinea

Indonesia

Kyrgyzstan

Liberia

Malawi

Malaysia

Mauritania

Moldova

Myanmar

Namibia

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Oman

Qatar

São Tomé and Príncipe

Singapore

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

St. Helena

St. Kitts and Nevis

Suriname

Syria

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Thailand

The Bahamas

Togo

Türkiye

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Vietnam

Zambia

Zimbabwe

The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Covering data from 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations, the index is updated monthly and provides a comprehensive tool for assessing global mobility.

Pre-immigration clearance in UAE

The UAE and Pakistan at the start of this year agreed to sign a 'pre-immigration clearance' agreement for Pakistani nationals travelling to the UAE.

This was announced after a meeting between senior officials of the two countries, including Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi and Ahmed Bin Lahij Al Falasi, Director General of Customs and Port Security, who headed a UAE delegation to Pakistan.

Naqvi said Pakistani nationals will have to complete the pre-immigration clearance and other checks before travelling to the UAE, according to a press statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior on Tuesday.

The system will initially be launched on a pilot basis, with Karachi selected as the first location.

Mohsin Naqvi said that under the agreement with the UAE, immigration and relevant clearance will take place in Pakistan itself.