Dubai: Over 1,000 overstayers availed visa amnesty on the first day, says top official

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 1:12 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:09 PM

Over a thousand overstayers in Dubai benefitted from the UAE's amnesty program on its first day, according to a top official.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of GDRFA in Dubai expressed his satisfaction with the high turnout and the smooth operation of the amnesty initiative, which aims to help overstayers regularise their residency status or leave the country without facing penalties.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We are happy with the response on the first day. Over a thousand people availed the amnesty on day 1. This shows the program’s effectiveness and the trust that residents have in the system. Our objective is to ensure that everyone who seeks to regularise their status is given the necessary support and guidance,” said Al Marri.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri

Al Marri praised the efforts of the GDRFA team, and the officers deputed, for their dedication and hard work. “The success on the first day is a result of efforts of all the officers, social workers, participating companies offering jobs to candidates and the people who are helping the needy with drinks and food. We are committed to continuing to help people and ensure that everyone who needs assistance receives it,” added Al Marri.

High participation continues on Day 2

The GDRFA tent in Al Awir witnessed a large number of people arriving early in the morning to take advantage of the opportunity on day 2. Officials and staff are working tirelessly to assist individuals in completing the necessary procedures, ensuring a smooth and efficient process.

On the second day, the GDRFA expects to process applications for more than 3,000 overstayers. "By looking at the crowd, we are expecting 3 to 4 times more applications on day 2," said Al Marri. “We are here to help. No matter what problems you are facing, please come to us and talk to us. We will do our best to solve your problem," said Al Marri.