Limited-time exclusive U.S. EB-5 opportunity through Step Global Group

Step Global Group presents an exclusive opportunity to save approximately Dh750,000 on your U.S. EB-5 visa process

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The EB-5 pathway

U.S. EB-5 offers qualifying investors, spouses and unmarried children under 21 a route to direct U.S. permanent residency through a refundable investment in qualifying U.S. EB-5 projects. Qualifying projects currently start at US$800,000 (Dh2.94 million). Explore current lower investment requirements, highly discounted administration fees and comprehensive U.S. immigration support before the scheduled increase in investment requirements and costs.

Price increase on January 1, 2027

The minimum investment threshold for the U.S. EB-5 programme is projected to increase on January 1, 2027, from the current US$800,000 to approximately US$940,000, subject to final confirmation.

The Step Global advantage

Step Global offers significant advantages to those applying for the U.S. EB-5 programme in the region. These include:

50% off administration fees: Save up to US$40,000 on administration fees for select U.S. EB-5 projects.

Legal and U.S. EB-5 specialists: End-to-end support from U.S. and internationally licensed lawyers, including leading EB-5 attorneys with experience in successfully filing thousands of U.S. EB-5 petitions.

Curated project opportunities: Access to experienced developers and top-tier projects, including projects offering investment returns of up to 4 per cent annually.

Complimentary tax-planning session: Preliminary international tax strategy discussion after onboarding, with a service value of US$2,000 (Dh7,500).

Exclusive offer on select high-value U.S. EB-5 projects, along with highly discounted administration costs and fees

The projected initial financial benefit to applicants of around Dh750,000 (US$204,000) reflects the projected increase in U.S. EB-5 investment requirements on January 1, 2027, and administration fees associated with the projects, alongside exclusive one-time Step Global Group discounts on current costs and fees, plus the value of a complimentary tax advisory session.

International students: A potential career lifeline

Your U.S. education should lead to opportunity, not visa uncertainty. According to several available data estimates, around 1.4 million international graduates from U.S. graduating cohorts between 2012 and 2021 were no longer living in the U.S. by 2023, for various reasons, including immigration-related issues. For eligible students already in the U.S., EB-5 provides an alternative to dependence on the H-1B lottery.

They may apply for Adjustment of Status and have the opportunity to remain and work legally in the U.S. while awaiting Green Card processing and approval, subject to applicable eligibility and work authorisation requirements.

* The projected collective monetary benefit of approximately AED 750,000 (USD$204,000) combines the projected increase in U.S. EB-5 investment requirements and administration fees with exclusive Step Global Group discounts on current associated costs and fees, and a complimentary preliminary tax advisory session. Monetary amounts are not guaranteed and are subject to change.