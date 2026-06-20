Who exactly must act before July 9? That has been one of the most common questions since UAE authorities announced a 30-day grace period for individuals who had previously been exempted from overstay fines due to regional flight disruptions.

According to Amer centre operators, the measure mainly affects visit visa holders who benefited from the temporary relief and have now been given an opportunity by the authorities to regularise their status or leave the country.

Earlier this week, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced a grace period running from June 10 to July 9 for individuals whose overstay fines had been waived because they were affected by regional airspace closures and flight disruptions.

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The authority said the exceptional circumstances that led to the relief measures had ended and eligible individuals must now either correct their status or leave the UAE before the deadline.

Why was the grace period granted?

The relief measure was introduced after regional tensions and airspace restrictions disrupted flights across several countries this year.

As a result, many travellers were unable to leave the UAE as planned. Authorities waived overstay fines for affected individuals, allowing them to remain in the country without accumulating penalties while travel disruptions continued.

According to immigration experts, some visitors who would normally have had to leave in March were able to stay for several additional months because of the temporary exemption.

Who is the grace period for?

Amer centre operators told Khaleej Times that the latest July 9 deadline mainly concerns visit visa holders who benefited from the overstay fine waiver. “Many people have already left the country,” said Firooskhan of Arabian Business Centre. “Others are using the remaining time to complete their visa procedures or change their status.”

Mohammed Masiuddin, from Superjet Group, has a few Amer Center under its banner said that the measure has provided significant relief to visitors who were unable to travel during the disruption period. “This may look like a small support measure, but for visitors who were affected, it has been a huge relief. This is exactly how UAE government is eve protecting the visitors,” he said.

Does the grace period apply to residence visa holders?

According to Amer centre operators, the July 9 measure should not be confused with the UAE's regular residence visa grace-period system. Residence visa holders whose visas are cancelled or expire are generally subject to separate grace periods that vary depending on their visa category and profession.

Experts said that the current system does not indicate that the July 9 relief measure applies to the normal residence visa grace-period framework.

What options do affected individuals have?

Experts said that affected individuals have several options before the deadline. According to Mohammed, those eligible to obtain a new legal status in the UAE can regularise their position through the appropriate immigration channels. “Others may complete pending employment-related visa procedures if they have secured jobs,” said Mohammed.

“People who are unable to regularise their status are advised to leave the country before July 9 to avoid potential penalties,” said Mohammed.

What happens after July 9?

Authorities have said the grace period is intended to provide a final opportunity for affected individuals to resolve their immigration status. Immigration experts expect normal overstay rules to apply after the deadline and are advising eligible individuals not to wait until the last minute.

They said that enquiries are likely to increase in the coming weeks as more people become aware of the deadline and begin reviewing their visa status.

“For now the most important thing is for affected visitors to verify their status early and take action before July 9,” said Firoosekhan.