India-UAE flights: Visit visa holders urged to book return ticket with same airline

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 6:00 AM

Travel agents are advising visit visa holders flying from India to the UAE to book their onward and return journeys on the same airline. They reported that advisories shared with them insist on this requirement to board the flight. Some travellers were unable to fly to the UAE as they had booked return flight tickets on a different airline.

“Advisories from some airlines state that if the journey to the UAE is booked with them, the journey to India must also be booked with the same airline. Failure to comply with this new requirement may result in passengers being denied boarding,” said Taha Siddique, director of Siddique Travels.

“Some of my clients faced this issue as their ticket to Dubai was booked on an airline and the return was booked on another. I am now advising my clients that it would be better to book both legs of the journey on the same carrier,” said Siddique.

This was supported by other travel agents. “I have also seen advisories from certain carriers that they will not be accepting travellers with tickets from different airlines,” said Noushad Hassan, MD of Alhind Business Center. “However, these advisories were mostly received by our office in India and not the UAE. In any case, it is advisable to book on the same carrier to avoid unnecessary complications.”

With more people being stopped from boarding their flights from India, agents are advising caution. “I believe it is better to book onward and return journey tickets on the same airline for hassle-free travel,” added Libin Varghese from Rooh Tourism.

Strict checks

According to travel industry executives, this comes after stricter checks were introduced at airports in the UAE where some passengers had to return for not meeting document and other requirements. “We have seen cases of up to 40 passengers being returned on the same flight,” said Noushad.

As Khaleej Times reported, travellers to the UAE must carry funds equivalent to Dh3,000, either in cash or on a credit card, and provide valid proof of accommodation, such as a hotel booking or a letter from a host in the country, including a copy of their Emirates ID. Additionally, they must have a confirmed return ticket to ensure compliance with visit visa conditions. Failure to do so could lead to the traveller being sent back to home country.

“When a passenger is denied entry by the immigration section of any airport, the passenger’s return becomes the airline’s responsibility. In this process, the carriers lose money on seats,” said Bharath Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels. “To avoid these circumstances, travellers who are not carrying the required documents and cash, are being denied boarding at the departure airports.”