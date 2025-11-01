Dubai: How to sponsor your parents; minimum salary, all you need to know

Dubai, a city that consistently ranks at the top of global charts in terms of happiness, is a coveted place to move to.

While many young expats come to the city with a dream, they often leave their families back home as they intend to settle in the metropolitan city first.

However, once expats establish themselves in the city, many want to bring their parents over — owing to the better lifestyle, healthcare and safety in the city.

This one-year visa will allow you to bring your parents to Dubai as a resident of the city (information below assumes that the applicant is working in mainland Dubai):

Minimum requirements:

Monthly salary of Dh10,000 and above

A two-bedroom home with Ejari

Required documents

Initially an entry permit application will need to be filed, here are the documents required for it:

Original Emirates ID

Passport copy

Passport external page copy

Labour contract with salary

For sponsorship:

Parents' passport copy

Parents' passport-size photo with white background

Proof of relationship, which can either be

a. Your birth certificate attested by your home country's foreign affairs ministry, UAE embassy in home country and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in UAE; or,

b. A proof of relationship letter issued by your home country's consulate and attested by UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and your home country's consulate in UAE.

Copy of Ejari certificate — with at least a 2 bedroom home.

Three month bank statement, with stamp

Fees

Security deposit: Dh5,000

File opening charge (one time): Dh283

Entry permit: Dh440 per parent

Medical test: Dh322

Emirates ID: Dh317

Residence visa: Dh410