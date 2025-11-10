UAE freelancers back stricter reviews of self-employment visas, seek clarity on new rules

Freelancers across the UAE welcomed the government’s move to tighten reviews of self-employment visas, viewing the added scrutiny as a positive step toward making the sector more credible — even as they seek clearer guidelines on the application process.

Ahmed Salim, a Dubai-based media professional, said he supports greater oversight as it ensures that only genuine freelancers benefit from the system.

“My visa is due for renewal in a few months, so I’ve been keeping an eye on the situation,” he said. “I don’t mind stricter checks; it’s actually better because it means the system is now meant for legitimate freelancers. But there needs to be more transparency so applicants know exactly what’s required.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier this week, Emarat Al Youm quoted Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), confirming that freelance visas, also known as the Green Residency, remain available. However, he said review and auditing procedures have been strengthened to protect rights, prevent misuse, and regulate a market that has expanded rapidly. He also dismissed rumours suggesting that the visa had been suspended.

According to visa consultants, the tighter checks are a natural part of refining the system. “The visa has given more people the option to come and work in the UAE, but some tried to exploit the system. For example, by applying through unverified agencies, using front companies, or submitting inconsistent paperwork,” said Ishaan A., a Dubai-based visa consultant.

He added that the increased verification measures signal a system that is maturing. “When a new visa category becomes popular, oversight has to catch up to ensure consistency and fairness,” Ishaan said.

Why were additional checks introduced?

Al Marri noted that a few cases of misuse or attempts to illegally trade visas had been detected, prompting authorities to introduce additional checks. Ishaan said approvals now go through a stricter system to ensure each file is legitimate.

Some freelancers acknowledged that the process has become more detailed — and at times slower — but they see this as a necessary trade-off to improve compliance and credibility.

Rachel (name changed upon request), a freelance writer, said it took her several weeks to get clear information about the documentation required.

“Different people tell you different things. One agency says you need a trade licence; another says you don’t,” she said. “It’s not a problem if they’re being thorough — we just need one clear, updated checklist so we can follow the right steps.”

Rachel eventually obtained her visa through a registered company.

Officials have reiterated that the added checks are not meant to restrict opportunities but to strengthen the system and ensure permits are used properly. The freelance visa allows residents to work independently without a sponsor but does not grant the right to hire staff or sponsor others.

“Everyone understands why the authorities are doing this,” said Rachel. “Freelancers just need clear communication and predictable timelines — so we can plan our work with confidence.”