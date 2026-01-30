Free Seminar on U.S. Investment Visa

Join us for a free, high-impact seminar with U.S. lawyers for a full presentation and Q&A.

RSVP: Click here to register or call +971 52 446 6095

Discover one of the most direct and dependable routes to a U.S. Green Card for you, your spouse, and your children through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. No employer sponsorship. No complicated visa restrictions. Just a clear path forward for families and investors who want long-term security in the United States, which is a fast track to U.S citizenship and the U.S. passport.

With major EB-5 changes ahead, timing matters more than ever. Learn what the September 30, 2026 filing deadline means for your legal protection and why missing it could leave investors exposed if program rules shift later.

You’ll also get the latest on the mandatory investment increase expected January 1, 2027, meaning today’s $800,000 level won’t last forever. If you’re considering EB-5, this is your chance to understand how to act strategically before costs rise.

We’ll cover real-world updates on visa processing, including the latest administrative processing developments affecting certain nationalities so you leave informed, prepared, and confident. Attendance is free, but seats are limited.

RSVP now to secure your spot.