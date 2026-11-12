Final Call for U.S. Investment Green Card Before Price Increase

The American Legal Center will host a complimentary seminar in Dubai on November 21 to guide investors through the EB-5 Green Card Program and potential changes to investment requirements

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The $800,000 EB-5 Window Is Closing

Investors considering U.S. permanent residency are entering the final weeks to file under the current $800,000 EB-5 investment threshold, as Congress is set to increase the investment amount closer to $1 million.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program provides qualifying investors with a pathway to a U.S. Green Card for themselves, their spouse and qualifying dependent children. This is the fastest pathway to U.S. residency and ultimately a U.S. passport and citizenship. It requires an investment of $800,000 in qualifying government pre-approved real estate projects.

This is ideal for UAE residents who want their kids to study at U.S. universities, or even if they have children currently enrolled at a U.S. university.

From the end of December this year, that minimum investment is scheduled to increase as part of an inflation catch-up adjustment. While the final amount has not yet been officially confirmed, industry estimates suggest the new minimum could rise to approximately $950,000. Because the amount that applies is determined by when the petition is filed, December is effectively the final filing window for investors hoping to proceed at the current level.

At the same time, the wider U.S. immigration landscape is entering a new phase. The recent midterm elections have changed the balance of power in Washington, while immigration continues to be a major focus of the Trump administration.

For anyone already considering a move to the United States, that makes the next few weeks especially important. There is a clear financial deadline approaching, while the broader immigration conversation is also evolving.

That is the focus of The American Legal Center’s upcoming seminar on November 21 at 4:00pm at Rove Downtown Dubai, led by Shai Zamanian, EB-5 expert and Managing Director of The American Legal Center.

The session will look at what investors need to know before the end of the year, as it is the “final call” for those looking to participate under the current $800,000 threshold, what preparation is required and how the changing political landscape in Washington could shape U.S. immigration going into 2027.

“If EB-5 is already something you are considering, this is not the time to wait until the last week of December,” says Zamanian. “The investment threshold is changing, and the wider immigration environment is shifting as well. Investors need clarity on what they can realistically do now.”

The seminar will also include a live Q&A, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions directly and better understand their options before the year ends.

Please remember to click on RSVP and reserve your seat

Seats are limited. Reserve your spot in advance.