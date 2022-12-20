Expanded UAE Golden Visa: Full list of specialists who may apply for 10-year residency in Abu Dhabi

Clerics, senior scholars, doctors, and education experts are among those who are eligible; here are the details of the requirements they have to meet

More specialists will soon be able to apply for the UAE's 10-year Golden Visa in Abu Dhabi, according to a local government entity's website.

Besides the general skilled professionals category, the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (Adro) has listed four other types of specialists who are eligible for the long-term residency. These include senior scholars and clerics, and elite specialists in industry and fourth industrial revolution; health fields; and education.

While details on the criteria or salary requirement were not yet specified, the guidelines on the Adro website currently state that these specialists will have to submit recommendation letters from relevant government entities, plus their professional licences, if applicable. (Scroll down to see the requirement for each category.)

"Applications will be open soon following the implementation of the new Abu Dhabi Visa categories," according to Adro.

Here are the requirements stated for the specialist categories in Abu Dhabi:

1. Senior Scholars and Clerics

>> A recommendation letter from the Ministry of Culture and Youth or a competent local authority

2. Specialists in industry and 4th industrial revolution

>> A recommendation letter from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology or a competent local authority

3. Specialists in health fields

>> A recommendation letter from the Ministry of Health or Abu Dhabi Department of Health

>> A valid licence to operate in the UAE

4. Specialists in education

>> A recommendation letter from the Ministry of Education or Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge

>> A valid licence to operate in the UAE

The Adro website noted that information related to the Golden Visa is "subject to change as a result of new information, changes in processes, criteria, and requirements".

5. Skilled Professionals

>> An employment contract approved in the UAE

>> Evidence that the applicant holds a position classified as level 1 or 2 by Mohre's occupational classification scheme

>> Attested bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

>> Valid practising licence in the emirate or UAE for professions that require this

>> Employment certificate

Criteria

>> Must be employed in the UAE.

>> Hold a role classified by Mohre’s occupational classification scheme

>> Minimum educational level of bachelor’s degree or equivalent

>> Minimum monthly salary of Dh30, 000 or equivalent.

>> Hold a valid practicing licence in the UAE if required (such as physician, pharmacist, teacher, etc.).

>> Salary certificate issued by the employer with a bank statement for the last 6 months showing a monthly salary of an amount no less than Dh30,000

Applicants may visit the Adro website for a link to self-nomination. Additionally, applicants can also submit their entries online through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security's (ICP) website.

6. Scientists or researchers

For Master’s and PhD Degree Holders:

>> Masters or PhD degree in engineering, technology, life and natural sciences.

>> Equivalency certificate from the Ministry of Education.

>> Link or screenshot showing a Field Weighted Citation Index (FWCI) grade of 1.0 or higher.

>> Link or screenshot showing an H-index grade of 10 or higher.

>> CV

For Scopus H-index Applicants:

>> Link or screenshot showing a scope of H-index > 20.

>> CV

For applicants with achievements in the research and development sector:

>> Masters or PhD degree in engineering, technology, life and natural sciences.

>> Achievements in establishing research and development sectors in science and technology inside or outside the UAE.

>> Link or screenshot showing Scopus H-index grade (optional)

>> CV

