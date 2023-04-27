Dubai: This young man has facilitated a Golden Visa for over 70 Indian, Pakistani celebrities

Supplied photos

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai is a city where people come with bags full of dreams, and many of them arrive in the emirate with the vision that their dreams will one day become a reality.

The story of Pakistan’s Muhammed Moazzam Qureshi is, at first glance, yet another rags to riches story that we so often hear about in Dubai – but if you look closer, his journey is in fact highly unique and different.

Coming from the Pakistani city of Sialkot, he landed on Dubai’s soil eight years ago with a low-paying job but with a big dream, and the passion to meet and befriend celebrities that he adores, particularly those from India and Pakistan.

After finishing his job, Qureshi was always on the lookout for opportunities to meet his favourite celebrities in Dubai and would wait in hotel lobbies – sometimes for hours – for a glimpse and the chance to take a photo with them.

Interestingly, his hard work and patience for years paid off. He has not just befriended dozens of A-list stars, singers and directors from Bollywood and Lollywood, and national cricketers from India and Pakistan, but now he is a much sought-after individual who dines and roams around with celebrities in Dubai.

To put things in perspective, he has facilitated 10-year Golden Visas for over 70 celebrities including Zareen Khan, Neha Sharma, Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Abbas Mastan, Suresh Raina, and more from India, and Humayun Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Sarah Ali, Maya Ali, Bilal Saeed, Shadaab Khan, Ali Zafar, Hania Amir, Muneeb Butt, Haider Ali, Adnan Siddique, Ali Khan and many others from Pakistan.

He also helped celebrities from Afghanistan and African countries obtain Golden Visas.

“I don’t charge celebrities for [the] Golden Visa service and it never occurred to me also because I believe in a long-term strong relationship. I do a lot of freelancing work for the celebrities,” he said, adding that “it feels really great and honoured, thank God, that once I used to wait hours to meet celebrities, now I sit and dine with them,” he said.

Qureshi, who has over 416,000 followers on Instagram, had come to the UAE on a menial job with a salary of just Dh1,000 a month. And now he is working as a marketing manager for a sports club and an event management company.

When asked how he achieved his dream, Qureshi credited his consistent efforts. “Ever since I met Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan before coming to Dubai, I was always confident of achieving my dreams. Plus, my mother always prays for my success.”

