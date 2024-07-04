E-Paper

Dubai residency visa renewal: Expats can now complete medical test at home

Appointments can be booked directly from their homes or offices through an online or offline process

Web Desk
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 3:20 PM

Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 4:32 PM

Are you one of those who are quite busy and don't have the time to go for a medical test for your residency visa renewal process? Fret not.

Expats in Dubai can have their medical test done in the comforts of their homes. VFS Global and AMH have launched the 'Medical Examination Doorstep service' which enables expats with a UAE residence visa in Dubai to do their medical without visiting a designated medical centre.


The Medical Examination Doorstep service will be available as a premium offering through VFS Global. This service caters specifically to Category A visa holders seeking to renew their residency visas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


It is an optional add-on to the standard medical examination services provided at the centres.

The collaboration is keeping with the Emirates Health Services’ (EHS) vision on expansion of services.

Customers can book their medical examination appointments directly from their homes or offices through an online or offline process.

Documents required

  • Passport copy
  • Residence permit/Visa copy
  • 1 Passport size photograph with white background (photograph cannot be more than 3 months old)
  • Emirates ID copy

Process

  • Visit VFS Global website https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ehs/en/are and navigate to the dedicated 'Medical Examination At Your Doorstep" link
  • After completing a simple online form and uploading any required documents, you will receive an email confirmation with a payment link
  • Upon payment completion, the VFS Global team will handle the application processing and coordinate a smooth service delivery at the customer's chosen location, be it their residence or office

Fees

  • Medical test for Category A: Dh 261.86
  • Form Filling Medical: Dh52
  • VFS Service Fee: Dh110
  • Doorstep Service: Dh426.15
  • Total: Dh850.01

*(including VAT)

Photo: Supplied
“We are delighted to extend our partnership with AMH to introduce the Medical Examination Doorstep service. This initiative aligns perfectly with VFS Global's commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and reflects the EHS' vision for a more accessible and convenient healthcare system. We believe this service will be a valuable addition for expat residents in Dubai and other emirates seeking to renew their visas," Atul Marwah, Chief Operating Officer for Medical Services and Special Projects at VFS Global, said.

Atul Marwah. Photo: Supplied
Meanwhile, Buthaina A. Khoory – CEO at AMH, said: “We are excited to build on our existing partnership with VFS Global on this innovative Medical Examination Doorstep service. This extension of our collaboration streamlines the medical examination process for expat visa holders, allowing them to conveniently complete this requirement from the comfort of their homes or offices. This aligns with AMH's commitment to providing accessible and efficient healthcare solutions."

Buthaina A. Khoory. Photo: Supplied
VFS Global operates two physical Medical Examination Centres for EHS, located in Ibn Battuta Mall and Dragon Mart 2.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


