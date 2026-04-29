Dubai updates two-year residency visa rule for property investors

Residency visa rules for property investors in Dubai have been revised, with authorities introducing updated conditions for granting the two-year property-linked residency permit.

Although no formal announcement has been issued, the updates were published on the Cube Center, an entity affiliated with the Dubai Land Department that specialises in services for real estate investors.

What has changed?

Under the revised rule, the previous minimum property value requirement of Dh750,000 for individual investors has been removed. In this case the applicant has to be the sole owner of the property.

If the property is jointly owned by more than one person, each investor must hold a share worth at least Dh400,000 to be eligible to apply for the residency visa, even where ownership is split equally.

In case the property is mortgaged or purchased through an instalment plan, applicants must submit a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the bank or developer. This document should confirm the total amount paid, the outstanding balance, and include a formal mortgage statement.

Documents required for a property visa in Dubai

To sponsor a family in Dubai, you must provide the following documents with your application:

Title deed of the property in Dubai (other emirates and DIFCA are not accepted).

A clear passport copy (Passport valid for more than 6 months).

Emirates ID

A high-quality digital photo of the applicant that matches ICP specifications. Note: Please find the personal photo guidelines set by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security here.

Health insurance (from any insurance company in UAE).

A certificate of good conduct and behaviour from Dubai Police, addressed to the Dubai Land Department.

Applicants from the following countries must bring their National ID: Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan.

The applicant’s name in the title deed must match the name in the passport.

Medical insurance is compulsory for all residence permit applications. We can assist you in completing your medical insurance registration for you and your family.