Dubai: No appointment required for Filipino expats claiming passports at consulate

Here's a guide to using the Philippine mission's online tracker

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 2:47 PM Last updated: Thu 11 May 2023, 3:22 PM

Filipino expats in Dubai and the Northern Emirates — who have applied for passport renewal — do not need to call the Philippine Consulate-General (PCG) or secure an online appointment to collect their passports.

In an advisory posted on its official website, the mission said Filipinos just need to go to the PCG website and use the passport renewal tracker (https://dubaipcg.dfa.gov.ph/services/passports/available-for-release) to see if the document is ready for release at the consulate or VFS Global at Wafi Mall.

The PCG added: “For those whose passport is not yet available more than six weeks after the date of passport renewal application, please send an email to: passport.releasing@pcgdubai.ae.”

How to use the tracker

The PCG passport tracker is easy to use:

Open the PCG website Use the drop-down menu under ‘services’ and go to passport, then click ‘available for release’ Enter your last name, first name, middle name (optional) then Press search

Reminders

Passports should be collected from the site where one applied for the renewal – either at the Philippine Consulate in Al Qusais 3 or VFS Global at Wafi Mall.

Passport-releasing at the Philippine Consulate is from Monday to Friday (except during legal holidays) between 7.30am and 3.30pm (Monday-Thursday) and 7.30 am to 12pm (on Fridays).

VFS Global at Wafi Mall is open Monday to Saturday (except during legal holidays) from 8am to 8pm.

Don’t forget the following when claiming the passport:

Old passport

Official receipt

Reference number (screenshot or even as a note on paper) for ease of passport retrieval

Authorised representative

Those who cannot personally claim their passports may authorise someone to do so. The representative must present the following requirements:

Authorisation letter (if representative is immediate family member) or special power of attorney (if representative is not an immediate family member)

Copy of valid identification card of passport-holder

Original valid ID of authorised representative

The PCG reminded that all passports left unclaimed for six months from the date of issuance shall be cancelled, pursuant to Philippine Department Order No. 37-03.

