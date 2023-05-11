Dubai: No appointment required for Filipino expats claiming passports at consulate

Residents will also be able to check all other details, including a property's condition, through the official website of the DLD
Filipino expats in Dubai and the Northern Emirates — who have applied for passport renewal — do not need to call the Philippine Consulate-General (PCG) or secure an online appointment to collect their passports.
In an advisory posted on its official website, the mission said Filipinos just need to go to the PCG website and use the passport renewal tracker (https://dubaipcg.dfa.gov.ph/services/passports/available-for-release) to see if the document is ready for release at the consulate or VFS Global at Wafi Mall.
The PCG added: “For those whose passport is not yet available more than six weeks after the date of passport renewal application, please send an email to: passport.releasing@pcgdubai.ae.”
The PCG passport tracker is easy to use:
Passports should be collected from the site where one applied for the renewal – either at the Philippine Consulate in Al Qusais 3 or VFS Global at Wafi Mall.
Passport-releasing at the Philippine Consulate is from Monday to Friday (except during legal holidays) between 7.30am and 3.30pm (Monday-Thursday) and 7.30 am to 12pm (on Fridays).
VFS Global at Wafi Mall is open Monday to Saturday (except during legal holidays) from 8am to 8pm.
Don’t forget the following when claiming the passport:
Those who cannot personally claim their passports may authorise someone to do so. The representative must present the following requirements:
The PCG reminded that all passports left unclaimed for six months from the date of issuance shall be cancelled, pursuant to Philippine Department Order No. 37-03.
