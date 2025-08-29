Dubai: New passport photo rules for Indian expats starting September 1

Indian expats in Dubai applying for a new passport or renewal will need to follow fresh photo requirements starting September 1.

The Indian Consulate in the emirate announced that all applications must now include photographs that meet the International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao) standards — the global bench marks for biometric and and travel document identity.

This means that most applicants will be required to provide new photos that match the updated specifications when submitting their passport paperwork.

The following are the new passport photo guidelines, as per the International Civil Aviation Organisation:

Photo format: Coloured photo on a plain white background, dimensions 630*810 pixels

Framing and composition: Close up of the head and top of the shoulders, with the face covering 80-85 per cent of the frame

Image quality: - No computer alterations or filters - Natural skin tones must be visible - Photo must not be blurred

Lighting: - Even, uniform lighting with no shadows - No flash reflections, glare, or red-eye effect - Proper brightness and contrast

Facial features: - Eyes must be open and clearly visible (No hair covering the eyes). - Mouth must remain closed - Full face in front view, head centred and not tilted - Entire head should be visible, from top of hair to chin

Accessories and coverings - Eyeglasses should be removed to avoid reflections - Head coverings are only permitted for religious reasons; entire facial features from chin to forehead as well as both edges of the face must be clearly visible

Expression: Neutral and natural expression

Camera distance: Photo should be taken 1.5 metres away

This update comes in line with a directive from India's Ministry of External Affairs (Mea), circulated to embassies and consulates worldwide through the Passport Seva portal.

“From September 1, 2025, ICAO-compliant photographs will be required for submitting passport applications,” the directive confirmed.