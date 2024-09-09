Dubai: Nearly 20,000 illegal expats seek amnesty in first week

In 2023, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the launch of a digital service for all residents to apply for a new birth certificate within a day
Dubai received close to 20,000 applications in the first week after the UAE amnesty scheme was rolled out.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) said over 98 per cent of the applications were handled within 48 hours. Over 90 per cent of the applications were made online.
Under the initiative, launched on September 1, and running until October 30, violators can either regularise their status or leave the country without bans, fines, or exit fees.
A steady stream of amnesty seekers have been visiting the Al Awir Service Center, which according to authorities received 2,393 individuals — approximately 10.15 per cent of the total applications. To accommodate this demand, 60 service platforms were established at the centre to expedite processing.
Additionally, 17,391 status modification requests were managed through 86 Amer centres and various digital platforms.
GDRFA has also collaborated with various foreign missions in Dubai. Specialised teams were assigned to engage with different communities and assist residents of various nationalities in regularising their status.
Consulates also contributed to supporting this humanitarian initiative by organising awareness sessions and providing guidance in different languages to help individuals understand the procedures and benefit from the amnesty.
