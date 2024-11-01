Dubai: More overstaying Filipinos fly home after getting fines waived under visa amnesty

Philippine labour attaché John Rio A. Bautista and consul-general Marford Angeles meet Filipino repatriates as they check in for their flights on October 31. Photos: Supplied

Thirty-five overstaying Filipinos from Dubai and the northern emirates flew home on Thursday, raising the total number of Filipino repatriates to 732 since the UAE visa amnesty scheme began on September 1.

The Philippine government facilitated the repatriation of overstayers who opted to head home. Besides getting their fines waived, the repatriates also received “essential assistance from the Philippine government, including airfare and consular documentation support", said the Southeast Asian country's missions in the UAE.

The 10th batch of repatriates left on board Philippine Airlines flight 659 on Thursday evening.

“Those with special cases were also aided in securing their exit passes. Overseas Filipinos who enlisted for the repatriation programme will receive financial assistance upon their arrival in Manila,” the Philippine missions added.

'Don’t delay'

Meanwhile, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver reiterated the importance of availing of the amnesty programme without delay. He urged all remaining eligible Filipinos to promptly secure their exit passes (outpasses) before the new deadline “as new directives have been issued to UAE companies to cease recruitment of overstayers".

Ver also welcomed the announcement of the extension of the amnesty period “as a welcome and positive development for foreign nationals who have overstaying and absconding cases".

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced on Thursday the extension of the UAE visa amnesty programme for two months, until December 31. The scheme, which began on September 1, was originally scheduled to conclude on October 31.

“The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General in Dubai, together with the Migrant Workers Offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, remain grateful for the mercy and kindness of the UAE towards Filipinos, and highly encourage our eligible kababayan (countrymen) who have not yet availed of the amnesty to take advantage of this generous measure from the UAE authorities,” Ver told Khaleej Times on Friday. “(We) stand fully prepared to continue offering comprehensive consular and assistance-to-nationals services to Filipino amnesty-seekers. We are profoundly grateful to the UAE Government for its generosity in providing more opportunities for Filipino amnesty seekers to legalise their immigration status,” he added. Ver earlier said: “Filipinos who have been unable to secure employment visas are encouraged to take advantage of the amnesty programme and return home to the Philippines rather than risk overstaying. ALSO READ: UAE extends visa amnesty programme for two more months UAE visa amnesty: No job offer yet? Leave and return, illegal expats told