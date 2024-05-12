Dubai launches long-term visa for e-gamers; age requirement, procedure explained

Arshiya Faraghat in a gaming session at her home in Abu Dhabi. KT Photo: Neeraj Murali.

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 12:47 PM Last updated: Sun 12 May 2024, 12:49 PM

Dubai has launched the long-term ‘Dubai gaming visa’ to support talented individuals, creators, and pioneers in the e-gaming sector. The gaming visa, under Dubai Culture, is similar to the golden visa, which is valid for 10 years.

This initiative aims to encourage them to develop and enhance their skills, in addition to providing numerous investment opportunities designed to help them turn innovative ideas into successful projects.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), said the the Dubai Gaming Visa embodies the vision and aspirations of Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and contributes to enhancing the emirate’s appeal as a premier destination for entrepreneurs, investors, game developers, designers, and programmers.

Badri said, "Dubai continues its efforts to attract thinkers, intellectuals, and highly skilled individuals to provide opportunities and broaden their horizons by supporting and harnessing their efforts in comprehensive development and advancing the creative economy, which Dubai aspires to be a global hub of by 2026. At Dubai Culture, we are also keen on creating a sustainable creative climate that empowers talent, in line with our sectoral priorities.”

Hala Badri

This move is part of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 initiated by Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, last November to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry and significantly boost the sector's contribution to the growth of Dubai's digital economy and increase the GDP by approximately $1 billion by 2033.

The Dubai Gaming Visa can be applied for via the Dubai Culture website or through https://dubaigaming.gov.ae/.

Here's how to apply for the visa:

Service procedures

— Submitting the application via the website

— Notifying the customer via e-mail of the application status

— Issuing the the 'Creative and Talented Accreditation Certificate'

Required documents

— Copy of the passport

— Educational qualifications

— Proof of community contributions

— Job roles

— Residence permits, EIDs (if available)

— Candidate’s professional CV

— Applicants must also provide details of their addresses, places of residence, occupations, and workplaces

Terms and conditions

Obtaining an approval or a permit issuance from Dubai Culture does not comprise a final approval; it is a conditional approval as part of the required procedures to obtain other approvals from local and/or federal authorities concerned with issuing the visa.

The age allowed to apply for the service is 25 years and above.

Dubai Culture reserves the right to reject any application without clarifying reasons.

Dubai Culture will not receive any application submitted by companies or service centres, as the submission is by the applicant personally

Multi-year cultural visa categories

The Dubai Gaming Visa is one of the multi-year cultural visa categories granted by Dubai Culture and GDRFA-Dubai to writers, thinkers, authors, artists, intellectuals, and those with creative skills across six key sectors including cultural and natural heritage, performing arts and festivals, visual arts, books and press, audio-visual and interactive media, and design and creative services as well as the various sub-sectors.

The initiative is designed to encourage these talented individuals to contribute to enriching Dubai’s cultural and creative landscape. It also supports Dubai’s strategic goals to establish itself as a leading destination for living, entertainment, and employment.

Dubai aspires to add 30,000 new jobs linked to the e-gaming sector by 2033, demonstrating the substantial support the sector enjoys within the emirate, which has leveraged all its capabilities and framework to attract leading professionals in the industry. This support also extends to hosting and organising a range of initiatives, events, and exhibitions dedicated to this rapid growth and expansion.

ALSO READ: