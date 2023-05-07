Dubai: How can I apply for a freelance visa and what are the documents required?

A Khaleej Times reader asks about the legalities of moving to the city on a freelance visa

Published: Sun 7 May 2023

Question: I am a freelancer looking to move to Dubai. Could you please take me through the visa and other document-related procedures I need to be aware of?

Answer: In the UAE, an individual may consider having a freelance work permit in accordance with Article 6(1)(l) of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, which states "Subject to the provisions of Article 6 of the Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relations, the types of work permit shall be determined as follows:

"l. Freelance permit: This permit is issued to individuals wishing to undertake independent self-employment (without being sponsored by a specific organisation or employer in the State and without the condition of having a valid employment contract, whereby the natural person earns money by providing his services for a specific period or performing a task or providing a specific service, whether to individuals or establishments whereas this natural person is in no way a worker for those individuals or establishments."

Furthermore, Article 8 of the Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 states:

“1. Freelance is an independent and flexible work arrangement, whereby the natural person generates income by providing his services for a specified period of time or performing a task or providing a specific service, whether for individuals or establishments, whereas this natural person is in no way an employee for those individuals or establishments."

“2. The Cabinet shall, based on the Minister’s proposal, issue the necessary resolutions for determining the procedures, rules and mechanisms for registering freelancers in the Ministry’s systems and for obtaining, renewing and cancelling the work permit, in a manner that ensures the enhancement of labour market flexibility and its requirements.”

Based on the aforementioned provision of law, you should contact the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism or free zone authorities in Dubai which are issuing freelance licenses to individuals under certain categories of activities or professions.

The basic requirements to obtain a freelance work permit or freelance license in the UAE may include a copy of your passport, degree or professional qualification (certificate duly notarised, attested by a relevant authority in the country of issuance of such certificates, UAE embassy/consulate in such country and Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Co-operation in the UAE), health insurance, establishment card (if any), medical fitness tests and relevant fees of the authority which issues freelance work permit or freelance license.

