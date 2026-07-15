Dubai issues over 1 million residency permits, 66,000 Golden Visas in first half of 2026

The growing numbers apply not only long-term residents, but to visitors and tourists as well, with a whopping 5 million entry permits awarded from January to June 2026

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 15 Jul 2026, 8:10 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Over 1 million new residence permits have been issued in Dubai in just the first half of 2026, revealed the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA), highlighting the emirate’s continued population growth.

The influx of expats in the emirate, despite regional tensions, positions it as a a global destination for living, working and investment.

Recommended For You

UAE says 2 tankers hit by Iran cruise missiles; Indian crew member killed, 8 injured

UAE says 2 tankers hit by Iran cruise missiles; Indian crew member killed, 8 injured

UAE influencer ordered to pay Dh81,000 over defamatory post targeting restaurant

UAE influencer ordered to pay Dh81,000 over defamatory post targeting restaurant

Five blasts heard around Bandar Abbas, near Hormuz strait: State TV

Five blasts heard around Bandar Abbas, near Hormuz strait: State TV

US military says forces resume naval blockade on Iranian ports, coastal areas

US military says forces resume naval blockade on Iranian ports, coastal areas

Seven Iranian soldiers killed in US strikes; Tehran vows 'decisive response'

Seven Iranian soldiers killed in US strikes; Tehran vows 'decisive response'

 

The growing numbers apply not only long-term residents, but to visitors and tourists as well, with a whopping 5 million entry permits awarded from January to June 2026.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is a list of figures released by the GDRFA for the first half of 2026:

  • Number of entry permits issued: 5,078,078

  • Number of new residence permits issued: 1,051,978

  • Number of residence permits renewed: 910,552

  • Golden visas issued: 66,000

Eliminating bureaucracy

The GDRFA also reported a 95 per cent customer happiness rate, and said that all services were completed within 4 minutes, showing an advanced level of efficiency.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said eliminating bureaucracy remains one of the authority’s key strategic priorities, stressing the importance of enhancing customer experience.

He called for continued teamwork, higher service standards and greater adoption of innovative solutions that reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading providers of government services.

Looking ahead, Al Marri said GDRFA will continue to accelerate its smart transformation initiatives, expand innovation-driven projects, and advance efforts to reduce bureaucracy.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Five blasts heard around Bandar Abbas, near Hormuz strait: State TV

2

UAE says 2 tankers hit by Iran cruise missiles; Indian crew member killed, 8 injured

3

US completes new round of strikes on Iran; Kuwait responds to hostile drones

4

UAE influencer ordered to pay Dh81,000 over defamatory post targeting restaurant

5

Pakistan passport offers visa-free entry to 30 countries as ranking climbs to 100