Dubai issues over 1 million residency permits, 66,000 Golden Visas in first half of 2026

Over 1 million new residence permits have been issued in Dubai in just the first half of 2026, revealed the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA), highlighting the emirate’s continued population growth.

The influx of expats in the emirate, despite regional tensions, positions it as a a global destination for living, working and investment.

The growing numbers apply not only long-term residents, but to visitors and tourists as well, with a whopping 5 million entry permits awarded from January to June 2026.

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Here is a list of figures released by the GDRFA for the first half of 2026:

Number of entry permits issued: 5,078,078

Number of new residence permits issued: 1,051,978

Number of residence permits renewed: 910,552

Golden visas issued: 66,000

Eliminating bureaucracy

The GDRFA also reported a 95 per cent customer happiness rate, and said that all services were completed within 4 minutes, showing an advanced level of efficiency.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said eliminating bureaucracy remains one of the authority’s key strategic priorities, stressing the importance of enhancing customer experience.

He called for continued teamwork, higher service standards and greater adoption of innovative solutions that reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading providers of government services.

Looking ahead, Al Marri said GDRFA will continue to accelerate its smart transformation initiatives, expand innovation-driven projects, and advance efforts to reduce bureaucracy.