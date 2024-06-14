Dubai announces timings for visa services during Eid Al Adha holidays

Sometimes, if one does not make their loan or credit card payments in time, a travel ban may be issued against them
Services related to residence visas and entry permits will continue to be available during the Eid Al Adha holidays at some centres of Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), it was announced on Friday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The GDRFA on Friday listed its operating hours from June 15 to 18:
The authority, however, called on the public to log into the Dubai Now application or its official website (http://www.gdrfad.gov.ae) to complete their transactions seamlessly.
ALSO READ:
Sometimes, if one does not make their loan or credit card payments in time, a travel ban may be issued against them
Instead of sitting idly at the airport, you might as well explore the country and enjoy it in small doses
This permit can be linked to only one vehicle
Residents have to pay an exit fee of Dh35 while entering the Sultanate
There is a high demand for tour guides, which is expected to grow in 2024 and open up 23,500 vacancies
Apart from accidents, checking history of the vehicle may also help in finding out whether certain parts of it are original or not
The city has introduced many ways to make students' lives easier and more affordable
If you're a first time visitor, you're in for a treat