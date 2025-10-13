UAE residents can now issue, renew, cancel domestic workers' visa via platform

You can now issue, renew, or cancel residency visas for domestic workers — and even complete their medical tests — through a single digital platform, Work in UAE (workinuae.ae).

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced the launch of the new Domestic Worker Services as part of the Work Bundle platform, in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security; Emirates Health Services; the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; and the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi. The initiative supports the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which aims to simplify procedures and enhance customer experience.

Through the platform, users can complete all key steps for hiring or managing domestic workers online — from submitting documents and signing contracts to arranging medical tests and issuing Emirates IDs and visas — without visiting multiple entities.

Khalil Ibrahim Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said the launch demonstrates strong cooperation between partner entities and reflects the UAE’s vision to provide fast, efficient, and integrated digital services.

“Launching the new services as part of the Work Bundle follows the notable success the bundle has achieved,” Khoori said. “It reflects the UAE’s ongoing progress in building a world-class digital government system.”

Major-General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, said the initiative will make services faster, more convenient, and more secure, enhancing both customer satisfaction and government efficiency.

He added that adding Domestic Worker Services to the Work Bundle will simplify transactions for citizens and residents while supporting the UAE’s leadership in smart and integrated government services.

The Work Bundle offers integrated digital solutions for managing worker-related services in the UAE through a single platform. Key features include a standardised application form and a unified payment solution shared by all relevant entities, enabling users to enter their information only once. It uses data exchange tools such as UAE PASS and the Government Services Bus (GSB) to reduce paperwork and eliminate in-person visits.