No more agents: UAE residents applying for Spain visas must self-book appointments

UAE residents applying for Spanish visas must now book appointments directly through the official BLS International website, without third parties or intermediaries. This new system aims to prevent fraud and stop the misuse of appointment slots.

The visa service provider took the decision "in response to evolving market demands and to enhance our technical infrastructure." BLS International stated that any appointments made through intermediaries will not be accepted at the Visa Application Centre (VAC).

“During the appointment booking process, the system verifies that the applicant is booking his/her appointment themselves,” BLS said in a notice published on its website. So now, with the new system, UAE residents cannot use travel agencies, and "any appointments made through intermediaries will not be accepted at the VAC."

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BLS warns applicants against visa scams

The visa service provider urged applicants to be vigilant against fraud, whether anyone is selling appointments or claiming to influence visa decisions.

BLS said that visa decisions are made solely by the relevant Spanish authorities, and that the company has no role in approving or rejecting applications. Applicants who receive suspicious payment requests or offers of special assistance should report them through BLS’s official complaint channels.

BLS also warned that their staff will never ask visa applicants to make cash payments or any other form of payment to obtain an appointment, expedite the visa application process, secure an earlier appointment, or influence decision-making.

No rescheduling after booking visa appointment

The statement also clarified that applicants cannot reschedule an existing appointment. Those who need to change their appointment must cancel the current booking and make a new one.

BLS said any online “BLS fees” paid during the booking process are non-refundable, including in cases of cancellation or failure to attend the appointment.

Visa appointment booking is free

BLS International confirmed that appointments booked through its website are free and cautioned applicants against paying individuals or websites for visa slots. The company advised applicants not to pay third parties who claim to provide earlier appointments or guaranteed visa processing.

“Appointments must be booked exclusively through the BLS website,” the notice said, adding that applicants should be cautious of intermediaries selling appointments under the name of BLS International. "We do not recommend any direct payments into personal bank accounts and always request a receipt for optional value-added services available at our centre," the statement said.

According to BLS, the updated system also affects spouses of European Economic Area (EEA) and European Union citizens. EEA/EU spouses must now schedule appointments in advance and will no longer be accommodated as walk-in applicants.

Document requirement and travel insurance for UAE applicants

BLS also reminded UAE applicants that employer-issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and salary certificates must meet specific requirements. These documents must be signed by an authorised company representative and clearly state the signatory’s full name and position. They must also include the signatory’s Emirates ID number or a copy of the Emirates ID.

When applying for a Schengen visa to Spain, you must present a valid travel insurance certificate at the visa application centre.

Your insurance policy must cover medical evacuation and repatriation for a minimum of €30,000.

BLS reminds applicants that it only handles visa application reception and processing for Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It does not sell appointments or guarantee visas.