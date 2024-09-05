Amnesty in UAE: Bangladesh consulate sets up help desk in Al Awir

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 6:54 PM

Bangladesh Consulate General in Dubai has set up a help desk for Bangladeshi nationals seeking amnesty at Al Awir.

A statement issued by the Bangladesh consulate on Thursday said Consul General BM Jamal Hossain met Lt Gen Mohammad Ahmed Al Marri, director general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) and visited various amnesty services at the Al Awir immigration centre.

Hossain thanked Al Marri for the facilities and services provided to amnesty seekers by the Dubai immigration department.

Al Marri urged the expatriate Bangladeshis to take the opportunity of amnesty as soon as possible without delay and advised them to bring the necessary documents with them when they come for amnesty.

Bangladesh’s counsellor for labour affairs Md. Abdus Salam; Counselor for passport and visa Mohammad Kazi Faisal; head of embassy Ashfaq Hossain and first secretary for press Arifur Rahman also visited the GDRFA office in Al Awir.

The consulate officials visited the 'Bangladesh Help Desk' set up by the Consulate General and spoke to the service seekers. The desk offers advice and guidance to amnesty seekers.

Jamal Hossain also met members of the 18 organisations providing direct employment at the Awir Centre and exchanged views with the company representatives regarding job opportunities for Bangladeshi job seekers.