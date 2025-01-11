Vaping in UAE: Travelling, carrying, smoking rules explained

Vapes, a popular smoking device, have recently been popularised with many initially believing that they are a healthier alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes.

However, vapes can be significantly more harmful to one's health. A vast variety of e-cigarettes are sold, with many types having much greater nicotine concentration than a pack of cigarettes.

If you stay in the UAE or are travelling to the country, here's some clarity on using e-cigarettes without falling into legal trouble:

Is vaping prohibited in the UAE?

The sale of e-cigarettes has been legal in the UAE from mid-April 2019. Vaping devices and e-liquids are now legally sold under strict regulations laid down by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (Esma).

Is vaping allowed in Dubai malls?

Do you intend to carry your vape to the mall and smoke while you shop? Well, vaping and smoking is prohibited indoors across the country, so, you may have to step outside the mall for a puff.

Travelling with vapes

Can I keep my vape in my hand luggage?

Travellers should ideally not carry e-cigarettes in their checked baggage, as they are portable electronic device. Vapes must be carried in hand luggage.

They, however, cannot be used or charged on board.