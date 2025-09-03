US Green Card by Investment - Free Seminar in Dubai

Secure your family’s future through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program on September 13, 2025 at Downtown Dubai

RSVP: Click here to register or call +971 52 446 6095

Secure Your Place Before the Protection Deadline

The U.S. government offers a fast track to American residency through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. U.S. licensed lawyers from The American Legal Center (www.america.ae) have been filing applications for UAE residents through this program for over 13 years from their offices in Downtown Dubai.

The program requires an investment of $800,000, with flexible payment plans available, and opens the door to a Green Card for the entire family. But time is running out. Only applications filed before September 30, 2026, are protected, guaranteed to be processed even if the program closes. Miss the deadline, and you lose that safeguard.

The program currently exists at $800,000. In about a year, the program is set to see a potential price increase as stated by the Trump administration. Clients from the UAE normally undertake this program for the future benefits of children, especially when it comes to education. With the Green Card, all rights to education are availed including government funding for tuition, housing, books, transportation ­- all costs associated with being a student.

Join the American Legal Center as they provide full details of the program at their free seminar in Downtown Dubai. Space is limited, so ensure your seats by clicking in the link and confirming your attendance.

With just one year left, the message is clear: act now, secure your future, and give your family the opportunity to live, work, and study in the United States.

To register for the seminar, please contact The American Legal Center at +971 52 446 6095 or simply click here to reserve your spot.