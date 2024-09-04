UAE: Why is your traffic fine non-payable and how to settle penalty in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The entire process is easy, does not take much time and can be done online
Dealing with traffic violations and hefty fines can be stressful, and if you cannot navigate the payment procedure, the entire situation can turn nerve-wracking.
Non-payable fines, often referred to as blocked or locked fines, can be particularly confusing at first. These fines typically come with black points in addition to the monetary penalty.
This type of fine is usually issued for traffic violations, and the amount depends on the severity of the offence. For example, a speeding violation might result in a blocked fine of Dh500, whereas driving under the influence of alcohol could incur a fine of Dh2,000.
Most residents pay their traffic fines online, but that option is not available for non-payable. So, how do you settle the penalty?
To resolve the matter in Dubai, a driver must contact the traffic department via email at ps-t@dubaipolice.gov.ae or by visiting the respective departments listed below: - Traffic Department of Deira Traffic (Opposite Terminal 2) - Traffic Department of Barsha Traffic (on the same side of Mall of the Emirates, facing Sheikh Zayed Road).
Motorists must visit a police station with their Emirates ID and driving licence. In the police station, the black points will be transferred from their vehicle licences to driving licences, allowing them to pay the fine on the spot. Find the complete list of fine and black points here.
Previously, paying non-payable fines online wasn't an option in Abu Dhabi, and these fines had to be settled at designated Traffic Police Service Centres. However, this has now changed. Motorists in the Capital can now pay non-payable fines both online and at police stations. Here’s a guide to help you resolve non-payable fines in Abu Dhabi:
Open the TAMM mobile app, and your fines will be reflected as shown in the image below. The orange dot symbolises a motorist has a non-payable fine due to black points.
Choose 'transfer to my license' and select the fine. An OTP SMS will be sent to your registered mobile phone number. Enter the OTP & click on the 'verify & submit button.
Your black points will be transferred to the driving license and your non-payable fine will be unlocked. Now, you can pay your fine easily.
Select 'transfer from another traffic profile' and click on the 'next' button. You will be prompted to enter traffic fine number in the box and click on the 'next' button. Select your fine and click the 'next'.
An OTP SMS will be sent to your phone number. Enter the OTP and click on the 'verify & submit' button. Your black points will be transferred to your licence, enabling you to pay the fine, as shown in the images below.
