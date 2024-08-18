UAE: What to do if your car gets impounded; release eligibility, service fee explained

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 5:45 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 6:27 PM

Vehicle impoundment, which is usually imposed along with a heavy fine and black points, falls among the list of heftier penalties in the UAE. Under this, vehicles are either impounded at a provided location or can be done at a residential premise. Either way, the vehicle is not to be used during this period.

The penalty may be imposed in case of serious violations that can range from jumping signals to modifying cars to increase noise.

To retrieve the vehicle after it has been towed away by authorities, the release process may differ from city to city. From release fees to eligibility, here is a complete guide on getting your car back from the impound in the following emirates:

Abu Dhabi

If your car gets impounded in Abu Dhabi, you can manage the situation conveniently online by registering and signing in to the website tamm.abudhabi. You can do it by logging in to the website through your UAE Pass account. If you don't have a UAE Pass account, you may sign in using your phone number or email address.

Once you're on the home page, click 'Drive &Transport'.

Click 'Fines & Violations' on the left side of the page.

Choose 'Release Impounded Vehicle Certificate'.

Click 'Submit a Request', where you can fill in either your driving licence or plate number.

Photo: Abu Dhabi Government website

Once you've completed all the necessary steps, you will receive a confirmation through SMS or email.

You can also request to have your car impounded in your own home.

Log in to tamm.abudhabi.

Once you're on the home page, click 'Drive &Transport'.

Click 'Fines & Violations' on the left side of the page.

Choose 'Home Impounding for Vehicles'

You will then be directed to a page where you have to fill in your information such as your name, phone number, and traffic file number.

Photo: Abu Dhabi Government website

Once you've completed all the necessary steps, you will receive a confirmation through SMS or email. A smart tracking device will then be put in your car so the authorities can monitor if the car is being moved from the location declared in the form.

Aside from these online options, you can also check with Abu Dhabi Police regarding the status of your car that got impounded. You can email or call if you wish to go to the impound location to have have your request processed there, make sure you've reached out to the authorities first to ensure clear understanding of the matter.

Dubai

If your car gets impounded in Dubai, you can manage the situation online as well. Dubai Police also offers smart impounding service, where you can have your car impounded at home, as long as you have paid all fines registered on your traffic file. You can file a request through the Dubai Police website or Dubai Police app.

Dubai Police app

Tap 'Fines Inquiry and Payment'.

You will be asked to enter your plate details such as the code and plate number.

Fill in your TC number, licence number, and ticket number.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the necessary fees using your debit card or credit card.

You will then receive your transaction number via SMS and email.

Dubai Police website

When you're on the home page, click 'Traffic Services'.

Choose 'Smart Impound'.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the necessary fees using your debit card or credit card.

You will then receive your reference number via SMS and email.

You can follow up on the status of your request through the app by entering your transaction number. Likewise, you can enter your reference number on the website to check the status of your request.

When you're on the home page, click 'Traffic Services'.

Choose 'Smart Impound'.

Photo: Dubai Police website

You will then be redirected to a page where you will be asked to fill in your reference number.

Photo: Dubai Police website

If smart impounding isn't an option for you, you can also directly go to Dubai Traffic Department in Al Twar 1 to file a request regarding the release of your impounded car. Make sure you fill out your application form and have your necessary documents with you to ensure a seamless process.

Sharjah

If you get your car confiscated in Sharjah and you want to recover it, you need to visit Sharjah Municipality. You can also hasten the process by completing an online application form:

Go to Sharjah website portal.shjmun.gov.ae.

On the home page, click ‘Release of Impounded Vehicle’

Photo: Sharjah Municipality website

Click ‘Enter the Service’

You can either search by Chasis number or plate number.

For 'Plate Emirates' tab, choose the emirate where your plate was issued from.

On the 'Plate Type' tab, scroll down in the dropdown menu where you will see options such as 'Private, Taxi, motorcycle, public transport'. Choose one that applies.

Click ‘Search’

The website will then show you details about your car and you can then follow the instructions.

Fill in the application form with the required details such as your name, phone number, driving licence, and plate number.

You need to pay your fines first before you can print your application form.

One you've printed the application, you can then visit the Traffic Department of Sharjah, where you can file your request to have your car released from the impound. If you're busy and can't go to the location yourself, you can also send your legal representative. You or your legal representative can reach out to the operations and inspection department as well as the vehicle impoundment division of Sharjah, located in the industrial area 3.

You will need to present the original documents proving your ownership of the vehicle. You can then claim your vehicle release letter, after getting the application approved by the traffic department's follow-up section.

If the vehicle that got confiscated is registered in a company name, the company owner, partner or representative must approach the department.

Ajman

If you get your car impounded in Ajman, you need to follow these steps to retrieve it:

You can submit a request to have it released by going to the website ajman.ae.

Once you're on the homepage, click 'Service Directory'

Go to 'Municipality and Planning Department'.

Click 'Impounded Vehicle Release'.

Click ‘How to Apply’

Click ‘Start the Service’

Photo: Ajman Municipality website

Fill in the necessary information such as your name, mobile number, and driving licence number.

As soon as you've submitted your request, you will receive a confirmation whether the transaction was approved or rejected.

Pay the required fees. The fees will depend on the type of violation committed.

You will then receive your vehicle impoundment release certificate.

Collect your car from the vehicle impoundment service centre.

Eligibility