UAE: Want to set up a clinic? Here's how to obtain the licence

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM

Are you a doctor who wants to set up your own clinic in the UAE? Or are you an investor looking to venture into a new field? If you want to set up a medical facility in the UAE, you must first get a health facility licence issued by Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

To get the licence, inspections will be conducted and the required documents must be submitted. You can avail this service on the MOHAP website, application, or through their official email. To obtain a healthcare facility licence in UAE, here are the steps to follow, important points to note, and fees for different types of medical facilities.

Steps to obtain the licence

Login with UAE pass on the MOHAP website, or smart application. Submit a request for a health facility licence. Then, submit an initial inspection application. After inital inspection approval, submit application to study the architectural plan. Pay the fees. Apply for initial licence approval, and pay fees. Obtain licence requirements from relevant entities, such as civil defence. Apply for the licence for medical staff, such as doctors, technicians and nurses. Submit application for final inspection, and once approved, pay the fees and submit any remaining documents. The licence will be sent to your email, or you can download it from the website.

Documents required

Request to obtain health facility licence

A copy of the owner's passport

A copy of the owner's family book

A copy of Emirates ID

Recent passport-size photos with white background

Through Customer Happiness Centres, the owner must complete a character reference. After the approval of the relevant authority, the licensing process will resume.

Initial inspection approval

Application letter requesting licence of medical facility

A letter addressed 'to whomsoever it may concern'

Plan of the facility

Photos of the site

In case of school and nursery clinics, a statement of the total number of students, including gender and school stage, and the capacity of the facility, is required

Initial licence approval

Plan of facility with initial approval from MOHAP engineers

Licence of Department of Economic Development

Application letter of facility

Security clearance of owner

Owner's qualifications proof

Final inspection approval

Facility's plan with inital and final approval of MOHAP engineers

Final licence approval

Facility's external billboard

Medical waste agreement

A list of medical equipment

A list of services' price

Radiation protection licence - issued by Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation

Trade licence - issued by Department of Economic Development. There are different steps to follow, depending on whether the facility is in the free zone or in the mainland

Certificate of preventive safety - issued by Civil Defence

List of partners' names

Facility's internal rules and regulations

Facility's plan with MOHAP engineers' final approval

Registration in Tatmeen and Riayati

Fees for the services involved

Licence application fees - Dh100

Initial inspection fees:

If the facility is a hospital, convalescent home, fertility centre, emergency centre or home medical centre - the fee is Dh2,000

If the facility is a general clinic, specialist clinic, medical centre, medical diagnosis centre or rehabilitation centre - the fee is Dh1,000

Site plan verification fees:

If the facility is a hospital, convalescent home, fertility centre, emergency centre or home medical centre - the fee is Dh2,000

If the facility is a general clinic, specialist clinic, medical centre, medical diagnosis centre or rehabilitation centre - the fee is Dh1,000