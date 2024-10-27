Sun, Oct 27, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 24, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE: Want to sell products, provide services online? How to get NOC for digital activity

The certificate is required whether the online project will be via a website, a smart app or social media

Published: Sun 27 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM

Updated: Sun 27 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM

Are you interested in selling products or offering services online through a website, mobile app, or your social media accounts?

As e-commerce continues to thrive, more individuals are recognising its potential to meet the demands of today's fast-paced lifestyle. Online shopping offers a seamless and efficient experience, allowing customers to bypass traffic hassles and avoid the stress of crowded shopping malls.


Reports indicate that UAE consumers prefer mobile shopping, prioritising convenience and cost-effectiveness while steering clear of brick-and-mortar stores.

The rapid surge in e-commerce adoption in the UAE is fuelled by the tech-savvy Gen Z and millennial population, empowered by strong government support in regulations and backed by substantial investments in digital infrastructure.

Those who want to join this sector are required to get a notice of no objection (NOC) from UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) before practising any economic activity in the country online.

This free service is available to individuals and businesses, and it only takes two working days to complete.

Service steps

  1. Log in using your UAE Pass account on TDRA's application or website
  2. Fill in an online form
  3. Attach a trade license if it is available, and attach a no objection certificate (NOC) from the competent authorities if needed
  4. TDRA will review the application
  5. Applicants will receive the NOC once approved

Service conditions

  • If the online activity will be conducted through a website, a national domain name (.ae) must be provided.
  • If it will be on social media (X, Facebook, Instagram, or other platforms), the name and the link of the account must be provided. In case of changing the account name in the future, a new application must be submitted.
  • If the applicant is using a smart application that is available on an App store (Apple IOS or Google play), they must provide the name and link of the app, or the website link, app description and main interface images if the application is still under development.

