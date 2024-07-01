UAE unemployment insurance scheme: How to renew ILOE policy to avoid fine

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 4:09 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 4:33 PM

The unemployment insurance scheme, implemented by UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, was announced for all national and expat employees in the public and private sectors in January 2023.

Subscribing to the UAE's ILOE insurance scheme is mandatory by law if you are a government or private sector employee (even Freezone workers must have an ILOE subscription). Employees who fail to sign up or renew their ILOE insurance policy face a fine of Dh400.

Expats and Emiratis who proactively subscribed to the ILOE (Involuntary Loss of Employment Insurance) policy at the start of 2023 and thereafter have received renewal reminders.

You can renew your ILOE insurance before its expiry date or even immediately after. Here's a guide to help residents navigate the renewal process.

How to renew your ILOE insurance

⁕ Visit the official ILOE insurance website: https://www.iloe.ae/

⁕ For renewal, click on the red 'Subscribe/Renew Here' button.

⁕ A new web page will open. Under the 'Individual' category, select the option that applies to you. There are 3 options:

Private sector

Federal Government employee (Public sector)

Non-Registered in MOHRE (Free-zone workers)

⁕ Click the 'Confirm' button

⁕ You can either Sign in with OPT or through an existing account using an OTP code sent to your mobile number or registered user login credentials. If you sign in with OPT, you will be asked to provide your Emirates ID, registered mobile number, and key on the date of birth.

⁕ You will be given the option to renew your insurance policy, confirm all your details and choose the policy term.

⁕ Select the option to 'Renew' or 'Subscribe' and you will be taken to a card payment tab.

⁕ Enter card details and after successful payment, employee's ILOE insurance will be renewed for another year.

If employees encounter any errors while subscribing or renewing, ILOE customer care is just a phone call away: 600599555.

Two categories of ILOE

The insurance programme is divided into two categories.