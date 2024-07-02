UAE: Travelling to South Korea? How to get a tourist visa

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 6:52 PM

From Kpop music to hydrating skincare and delicious snacks, the Korean craze has taken over. Whether you plan to attend your favourite band's concert or enjoy the scenic views of South Korea's many islands, travelling to the country from the UAE has become an easy process.

Travellers going for tourist purposes must apply for the C-3-9 tourist visa. This type of permit is also known as the 'short term tourist visa'.

This visa can be issued in single entry, which is valid for three months, double entry, which is valid for six months and multiple entry, which is valid for five years.

From required documents to booking an appointment, here's a complete guide for residents planning a trip to South Korea.

Documents required

Visa Application form: This form is available on the country's visa portal (www.visa.go.kr). Applicants must fill out the form online and submit the required documents mentioned throughout the form. They must keep a hard copy of the same.

Applicants must provide their original passport as well as a copy. It must be valid for six months from the travel date.

Applicants must provide a copy of the UAE residence visa. This should also be valid for six months from the travel date. Those who have a virtual visa stamp must keep a soft copy as well as a printed version. Visa holders from Al Ain and Abu Dhabi are required to apply through Abu Dhabi's embassy.

Applicants must provide their original Emirates ID, as well as a copy of it.

Residents who hail from the following countries must provide an original as well as copy of their previous visa to prove they have resided in the country for the past two years. These countries are: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cameroon, China, Cuba, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Macedonia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Yemen.

An original bank statement has to be submitted. This must be of the latest three months before applying and should have a bank stamp. The statement should be issued within the last two weeks of travelling. Applicants with a financial sponsor must add a letter of financial support along with the passport copy of the sponsor and a proof of relationship.

A 'no objection' letter must be provided by the applicant's sponsor that clearly mentions the purpose of visit, includes the applicant’s full name, passport number, nationality, position and salary. It should also have the name of the authorised signatory, contact information and job title, along with an original stamp and signature. Those who are not on a company's visa must provide their sponsor’s passport copy along with the letter.

A detailed schedule of stay is required to be submitted. This is an itinerary that lists out the activities, dates, accommodations and contact numbers.

A two-way ticket has to be booked and provided.

Proof of hotel booking in South Korea needs to be provided.

Process

After submitting the e-visa form, applicants have to book an appointment with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai. This can be done online through the '365 Overseas Korean Portal' (www.g4k.go.kr).

They can do so by clicking on the 'reservation to diplomatic mission'. Applicants are required to become a member or log in and then based on the availability, book an appointment.

After the appointment has taken place, it usually takes up to 14 business days for the processing. Applicants can check their visa status online. After the visa has been approved, it can be collected from the Korean embassy.