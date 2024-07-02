UAE: Travelling to South Korea? How to get a tourist visa

From cost to process to raising complaints, here's all you need to know
From Kpop music to hydrating skincare and delicious snacks, the Korean craze has taken over. Whether you plan to attend your favourite band's concert or enjoy the scenic views of South Korea's many islands, travelling to the country from the UAE has become an easy process.
Travellers going for tourist purposes must apply for the C-3-9 tourist visa. This type of permit is also known as the 'short term tourist visa'.
This visa can be issued in single entry, which is valid for three months, double entry, which is valid for six months and multiple entry, which is valid for five years.
From required documents to booking an appointment, here's a complete guide for residents planning a trip to South Korea.
After submitting the e-visa form, applicants have to book an appointment with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai. This can be done online through the '365 Overseas Korean Portal' (www.g4k.go.kr).
They can do so by clicking on the 'reservation to diplomatic mission'. Applicants are required to become a member or log in and then based on the availability, book an appointment.
After the appointment has taken place, it usually takes up to 14 business days for the processing. Applicants can check their visa status online. After the visa has been approved, it can be collected from the Korean embassy.
The visa fees for most nationalities is Dh160 for single entry, Dh280 for a double entry visa and Dh360 for a multiple entry visa for less than 90 days.
Those applying for more than 90 days have to pay Dh240 for a single entry visa, Dh280 for a double entry visa and Dh360 for a multiple entry visa.
For certain nationalities these costs may differ. These are mentioned on the consulate's website.
It is important to note that only cash is accepted for payment.
