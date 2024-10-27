UAE: Police seizing your vehicle? How to request smart impound service

In the UAE, having your vehicle impounded is one of the more serious penalties you can encounter. It usually comes with a hefty fine and some black points on your driving record. When your car is impounded, it’s taken to a designated location, and you won’t be able to use it during that period.

The length of the impoundment really depends on the severity of the traffic violation. For example, in Dubai, if you're caught using your phone while driving, tailgating, or making sudden lane changes, your vehicle could be impounded for up to 30 days.

If you find yourself in a situation where your car needs to be impounded, there’s some good news that can ease the burden of this situation. The smart vehicle impounding service allows you to have your car impounded at your home or another location that's convenient for you. This makes things a lot easier, allowing you to keep your car close while still following the rules.

So, how does this smart service work? Authorities will instal a tracking device in your vehicle, making it easier to monitor if the car is moved from the location specified in your impoundment form.

Ready to learn how to request this smart impounding service? Here’s your guide:

Abu Dhabi

If your car gets impounded in Abu Dhabi, you can manage the situation conveniently online by registering and signing in to the website tamm.abudhabi.

You can request to have your car impounded in your own home or a location of your choice by doing the following:

Log in to tamm.abudhabi

Once you're on the home page, click 'Drive &Transport'

Click 'Fines & Violations' on the left side of the page

Choose 'Home Impounding for Vehicles'

You will then be directed to a page where you have to fill in your information such as your name, phone number, and traffic file number.

Photo: Abu Dhabi Government website

Once you've completed all the necessary steps, you will receive a confirmation through SMS or email.

A smart tracking device will then be put in your car so the authorities can monitor if the car is being moved from the location declared in the form.

Dubai

If your car gets impounded in Dubai, you can manage the situation online as well. Dubai Police also offers smart impounding service, where you can have your car impounded at home, as long as you have paid all fines registered on your traffic file. You can file a request through the Dubai Police website or Dubai Police app.

Dubai Police app

Tap 'Fines Inquiry and Payment'.

You will be asked to enter your plate details such as the code and plate number.

Fill in your TC number, licence number, and ticket number.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the necessary fees using your debit card or credit card.

You will then receive your transaction number via SMS and email.

Dubai Police website

When you're on the home page, click 'Traffic Services'.

Choose 'Smart Impound'.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the necessary fees using your debit card or credit card.

You will then receive your reference number via SMS and email.

You can also follow up on the status of your request through the app by entering your transaction number. Likewise, you can enter your reference number on the website to check the status of your request.

When you're on the home page, click 'Traffic Services'.

Choose 'Smart Impound'.

Photo: Dubai Police website

You will then be redirected to a page where you will be asked to fill in your reference number.

Photo: Dubai Police website All other emirates If you're a resident in Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah, you have to request for the smart impounding service by visiting the traffic and licence department in your emirate. You can check the service centres in your emirate through the MOI app: Log in to your MOI app using your UAE Pass

In the dashboard, tap 'Help' in between 'Services' and 'Profile' Tap 'View All'. You will then be directed to the page where you can see all the locations of the service centres. It is advisable to call the service station first so they can give you more information before you visit the location. ALSO READ: UAE: What to do if your car gets impounded; release eligibility, service fee explained New traffic rules: Dubai to now impound vehicles for up to 30 days for 14 driving offences