UAE: Set your alarm for 12.01am tonight; get sneakers, smartphones at up to 95% off in 'great online sale'

Here's a guide to registration, promo codes, as well as the Dh10,000 giveaway for lucky shoppers

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 1:19 PM

For the first time ever, UAE shoppers will be able to enjoy an exclusive sale that offers up to 95 per cent discount on their favourite brands. Scheduled to kick off at 12.01am on April 14 and end at 11.59pm on April 16, The Great Online Sale (TGOS) will run for three days.

Hosted by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the mega event will see the participation of several major brands — including Ounass, Noon.com, Mall Of The Emirates, Carrefour.ae, Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, Lacoste, Centrepoint, and Puma, offering 30 to 95 per cent discount on a wide range of items.

The sale will be hosted at www.greatonlinesale.com and according to a DFRE spokesperson, it is going to be a unique experience for shoppers.

“It provides shoppers with a brand-new consumer experience, in one single platform that offers amazing discounts and offers, while being accessible from anywhere, anytime,” said Mohammed Feras Arayqat, director for retail Registration at DFRE told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.

Amazing prizes

Shoppers are being advised to sign up early on the website of TGOS to get an exclusive promo code that will give them access to even further discounts. “Three lucky winners will also receive Dh10,000 in cash to enjoy spending on even more shopping experiences,” said Mohammed.

Once signed up, shoppers will be sent a code that can be used throughout the sale for extra savings. They are also advised to keep an eye on @styledbydubai for more brands where they can use the code.

TGOS is a brand-new initiative that the DFRE has added to its annual retail calendar for the first time this year. “As the e-commerce sector in Dubai continues to grow and thrive, The Great Online Sale is unlike our other campaigns, in that it enables us to support our retail partners and contribute to their digital growth,” said Mohammed.

Unmissable event

The organizers have termed it an unmissable event as it provides customers with great deals that they can shop from the comfort of their homes, just in time for the Eid holiday. Ranging from electronics, fashion, health, beauty, kids and jewellery, there are at least 60 brands participating in the shopping extravaganza.

DFRE also added that in addition to this sale, customers will be given discounts on their favorite brands in-store as well. “While the sale is an ideal platform to shop for Eid gifting, Eid Al Fitr in Dubai will offer even more events, amazing in-store offers, entertainment, gastronomic experiences, and rewarding activities for all the family,” said Mohammed. “Shoppers can take advantage of the chance to grab the best discounts ahead of Eid via the Great Online Sale, and over the Eid holiday, malls and retail outlets across the city will have great offers - providing the best of both worlds, whether virtual or physical.”

