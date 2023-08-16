UAE scam alert: Residents warned against fake food promos

The Cybersecurity Council lists a set of guidelines that can help residents secure their data and explains four clear signs that may indicate a device is hacked
Love ordering food online? Beware, bogus offers are now being used to dupe people into sharing personal data and financial information, a bank in the UAE said in a warning issued to its customers.
In an e-mail, Emirates Islamic Bank urged its customers to be vigilant and offered some safety tips.
"We have noted that various fraudulent food offers have been circulating and wanted to share some important information and tips to help protect you and others from falling victim to these scams," it said.
Here's how hackers are defrauding UAE residents, according to the bank:
The bank offered the following tips for customers to stay safe:
Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi's judicial authority issued an advisory, warning residents of shopping scams that they may encounter online.
The alert was posted on social media as reports of people falling victim to online fraud continue to emerge despite repeated warnings. Some racketeers have been coming up with new ways of duping and hacking into residents' bank accounts.
In July, an expat ended up paying nearly Dh5,000 for 'burgers, fries, and drinks' as he received an online promo, which turned out to be a sham and led him to a bogus website that looked exactly like the official one.
