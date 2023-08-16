UAE scam alert: Residents warned against fake food promos

Here's one safety tip to remember: Upon receiving an OTP or one-time password, don't forget to verify the purchase amount and merchant name in the SMS text

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 2:40 PM

Love ordering food online? Beware, bogus offers are now being used to dupe people into sharing personal data and financial information, a bank in the UAE said in a warning issued to its customers.

In an e-mail, Emirates Islamic Bank urged its customers to be vigilant and offered some safety tips.

"We have noted that various fraudulent food offers have been circulating and wanted to share some important information and tips to help protect you and others from falling victim to these scams," it said.

Modus operandi

Here's how hackers are defrauding UAE residents, according to the bank:

They post fake food offers on websites or social media platforms and ask residents to click on links to avail of the offer.

Once they click, the user will be asked to provide personal and banking information, after which an OTP will be sent with a different amount and another merchant name.

Providing these details gives the scammers access to data that can then be used for fraudulent transactions.

How to stay safe

The bank offered the following tips for customers to stay safe:

Be cautious of unsolicited offers that seem too good to be true or come from unfamiliar or suspicious e-mail addresses, social media accounts, or websites.

To ensure legitimacy, refer to the official websites or authorised channels of renowned food establishments or delivery services for any promotions, discounts, or special offers.

Avoid sharing personal information, bank details, or any sensitive data unless you can verify the legitimacy of the offer.

When you receive the OTP (one-time password), don't forget to verify the purchase amount and merchant name in the SMS text.

Recent scams

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi's judicial authority issued an advisory, warning residents of shopping scams that they may encounter online.

The alert was posted on social media as reports of people falling victim to online fraud continue to emerge despite repeated warnings. Some racketeers have been coming up with new ways of duping and hacking into residents' bank accounts.

In July, an expat ended up paying nearly Dh5,000 for 'burgers, fries, and drinks' as he received an online promo, which turned out to be a sham and led him to a bogus website that looked exactly like the official one.

ALSO READ: