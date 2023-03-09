UAE: Renting in Sharjah? New card replaces documents for contract attestation

It is expected to shorten the time it takes to complete rental formalities, the authority says

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 10:15 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 10:22 AM

The Sharjah Municipality on Thursday started issuing the new lessor's cards, which replace a number of documents that landlords and tenants are required to submit for contract attestation.

The card, issued to the landlords, is expected to shorten the time it takes to complete rental formalities, the civic body said.

Instead of submitting papers when getting rent contracts attested, customers will just have to present the card. The municipality will just have to swipe or scan it to obtain the necessary details.

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazien, director of the Rental Regulation Department, urges landlords and real estate offices to apply for the card once a contract is signed by a tenant.

There are two ways to get a lessor's card, he said:

>> By visiting the Customer Service Centre of the Rental Regulation Department in the Fifth Industrial Area

>> By contacting the office via e-mail: ownersaffairs@shjmun.gov.ae

Here are the requirements:

>> Copy of the owner's passport

>> Owner's ID

>> A copy of the property title deed

For real estate offices:

>> Or the land plan for the 'grant'

>> A copy of the commercial licence of the real estate office

>> ID card of the licence owner

>> A copy of a valid legal agency

>> Agent’s identity card, if any

ALSO READ: