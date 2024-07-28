UAE: Rent a car from Dh65 per day in Dubai; here's how

For expats residing in Dubai, the Ejari by RERA is a holy grail to knowing the emirate's laws for both landlords and tenants
While Dubai's public transportation is convenient and efficient, most tourists still choose driving around the city in a rented car. Renting a car affords tourists more freedom to explore the city without the hassle of long-distance public commute.
Meanwhile, Dubai residents, especially those who just moved to the emirate, may find renting a car more convenient because they only need to pay for the duration they need to use the car, without the burden of long-term financial commitments.
If you want to explore the city hassle-free without the financial commitment of buying a vehicle, here's your guide:
Dubai expats only need to present their valid Dubai driving licence to rent a car. Rental car companies in the emirate also require residents to present their Emirates ID, and a copy of their passports.
Tourists who want to rent a car in the emirate need to present their original passport, visit visa details, and their original driving license from their home country, as long as the licence was issued by countries recognised by the emirate. However, they need to present an international driving permit if their license is not from one of the countries recognised by Dubai.
There are different ways in which tourists and residents can rent a car in Dubai. If you're looking for short-term car rentals, the smart rental service by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), lets you rent a car per minute, daily, weekly, or monthly. It also doesn't require a deposit payment, making it easier for you to rent a car.
Smart rental apps
RTA has partnered with ekar and Udrive apps for this initiative. Here's how you can rent a car through the ekar app:
Meanwhile, here's how you can rent a car through Udrive app:
There are also other smart rental services besides the partner apps of RTA. For instance, you can rent from Yango Drive app by taking the following steps:
Similarly, you can also rent a car from Careem. The smart rental app also offers long-term car rental services without a deposit payment. You simply need to:
Car rental companies
Dubai residents and tourists can also rent a car by visiting car rental firms. There are so many car rental options in Dubai, and Speedy Drive is one such car rental company. With over 50 locations across the emirate, renting a car from the firm is easy:
You can also speak to their live chat agents by visiting their website. The website doesn't allow you to book a car, so the live chat agents will discuss the terms of the car rental with you over chat, email, or phone call. You can either pick up the car from the location of your choice or have it delivered to your location for Dh50.
Likewise, you can also rent from Hertz, an international car rental chain that offers a 24-hour customer service and has 12 locations in the emirate. Here's how you can rent a car from the firm:
You can also rent from Avis. The car leasing firm has kiosks at Terminals 1, 2, and 3 of Dubai International Airport (DXB), making renting a car even more convenient especially for tourists. Here's how you can rent a car from the car rental firm:
The fees will depend on the rental car firm you choose, the type of car you rent, and how long you're renting the car for. Most rental companies in Dubai charge on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.
The fees for ekar and uDrive apps range from 40 to 50 fils per minute, amounting to Dh24 to Dh30 per hour. Meanwhile, you can rent a Nissan Sunny from Speedy Drive for as low as Dh65 plus 5% Value Added Tax (VAT) for per day. For Careem, the daily rental rate starts from Dh80. Should you choose to rent from Hertz, you can rent a car from Dh88.20 if you pay online; it'll be Dh99.60 if you decide to pay at the location. You can also rent from Avis for as as low as Dh89 per day.
If you're a Dubai resident with a valid Dubai driver’s licence, then you are eligible to rent a car in the emirate.
If you're a tourist from GCC countries, you can rent a car in Dubai using the license issued by your home countries.
Likewise, you can easily rent a car as long as your driving permit was issued by one of the following countries:
For tourists and residents of other nationalities, an international driving license is mandatory to be able to rent a car and drive around the emirate.
