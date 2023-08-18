UAE: Philippine embassy, consulate to be closed for 2 Mondays

Emergency hotlines will remain open for those requiring assistance

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 1:06 PM

The Philippine missions in the UAE will be closed to the public for two consecutive Mondays — on August 21 and 28 — in observance of national holidays.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai have set up contact numbers for those requiring emergency assistance.

In Dubai and the Northern Emirates, those needing emergency support for consular matters, including passport, notarial, civil registry and other services, may call +971 4 220 7100 or +971 56 501 5756.

For job contract verification and assistance to overseas Filipino workers, they can contact the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai at +971 56 353 5558 and +971 50 558 5536 or e-mail mwo.dxb.atn@gmail.com.

August 21 is Ninoy Aquino Day, a special non-working holiday observed in the Philippines to commemorate the assassination of Senator Benigno ‘Ninoy’ Aquino Jr., who was a well-known opposition figure and critic of then-president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., father of the current Philippine president.

August 28, meanwhile, is Pambansang Araw ng mga Bayani or National Heroes Day – a national public holiday observed every last Monday in August to mark the onset of the Philippine Revolution against Spain by the Katipunan and its supremo (leader) Andrés Bonifacio in 1896.

