UAE: Now, residents can get birth, death certificates issued online in just a few clicks

For newborn Emiratis, the ministry is offering a package that includes ID and passport issuance

File photo for illustrative purposes

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 2:56 PM

Both Emiratis and expatriates can now get birth and death certificates issued in just a few clicks through the website of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap).

Mohap recently rolled out the service, aiming to streamline customer procedures, provide efficient services, and maintain accurate records of births and deaths across the nation.

The new online initiative also allows individuals to request for the re-issuance or replacement of lost birth and death certificates.

For newborn Emiratis, the ministry is also offering the 'Mabrouk Ma Yak' bundle. Besides birth certificate issuance, this package includes forwarding the document to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security so that an ID card and passport can also be obtained for the infants.

This is required so the children can be added to the family book and population registry — all of which can now be done through a single electronic application.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said: “The electronic services for registering births and deaths were made accessible, and efforts are currently under way to review and modernise them."

When it comes to recording deaths, Mohap provides precise statistical data on the causes, based on World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

Improving automation

Dr Nada Al Marzouqi, director of the Department of Public Health, and Prevention, said the new electronic system plays a crucial role in improving automation plans.

It establishes an electronic connection with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security to update the population registry with the latest information regarding births and deaths, the official said.

ALSO READ: