The UAE Capital was also ranked first in the Arab world in the Happiness and Comfort Index, part of the Global Happiness Report 2020
Life and Living2 months ago
Nayla Nasir Albaloushi has created history, becoming the first Emirati woman to scale the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, achieving the milestone on May 14.
Prior to this, Albaloushi has successfully scaled smaller peaks including Turkey’s Mount Ararat, which reaches 5,140 metres while Mountain Everest sits 8,848 metres above the sea level.
“I decided to go to Nepal and scale Mount Everest in January. I spoke with the operator and was asked if I'm able to do it. After a few medical questions related to my health and how my body reacts to high altitudes, they said it is possible as I was physically fit to take on the mission,” she told Khaleej Times in an interview.
Nayla reached Nepal on April 16 to achieve her dream of scaling the world’s tallest peak.
“Everyone there told me that you’re very late because most of the people who had to go to the peak were there at the base camp around 10 days before me. Therefore, I didn’t get time also to acclimatise. Before setting off for the expedition, I didn’t disclose it to anyone except my parents and siblings. They supported me well and were praying for me. I was constantly talking to them during the expedition,” she said.
In 2011, Saeed Al Memari made history and became the first Emirati man to reach the peak of Mount Everest.
The Emirati mountaineer revealed that she had not taken any special training prior to embarking on this mission. But being a fitness enthusiast, Nayla maintains a healthy lifestyle, which is important for such tough tasks.
“I do exercise regularly to keep myself fit and that helped me a lot to achieve my goal,” she said, adding that people who are keen to scale the world’s top peaks should have the passion and strong will to achieve their goal.
Nayla said the weather was really nice during her expedition which helped to achieve the feat in one go without going up down to the basecamp.
“Praise the Lord, I did not face any kind of difficulties. Everything was very smooth. The weather was amazing. We began our journey at night around 10pm when the weather was calm and normal. The wind was blowing just like we feel at Jebel Jais. It was not windy at all.”
She advised Emirati women to pursue their dreams and goals and don’t give too much negative thought to their targets.
“Just focus on your goal and you’ll achieve it.”
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
The UAE Capital was also ranked first in the Arab world in the Happiness and Comfort Index, part of the Global Happiness Report 2020
Life and Living2 months ago
In contrast to the West, the study says Emiratis find true happiness when they care for others
Life and Living2 months ago
Indian expatriate families are gearing up to head out and celebrate this year
Life and Living2 months ago
March is celebrated as Reading Month here in the UAE, and it's a great excuse to buy more books!
Life and Living2 months ago
The number of participants more than doubled from 786,000 in its inaugural year to 1.65 million in 2021
Life and Living2 months ago
I will be back, I promised myself, perhaps after a year or so.
Life and Living2 months ago
She spoke to City Times about why gender is irrelevant in the workplace
Life and Living2 months ago
On International Women's Day, I look at women in the world of music who have inspired me most.
Life and Living2 months ago