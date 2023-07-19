UAE: Ministry announces refunds for eDirham card holders

The balance will be transferred to a new bank card — here's a guide to the process

Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023

The UAE's Ministry of Finance (MoF) will now be offering a fully automated service on its website — allowing individuals and establishments to obtain refunds on the balance within their eDirham cards.

eDirham was a cashless payment platform that allowed users to pay for government services. In 2022, however, the platform was gradually discontinued.

Now, those who may still have some eDirham balance may claim a refund on the MoF website.

Here's how to do it:

Log into the MoF website using your UAEPASS.

Submit a refund request with the required supporting documents.

Once processed, the balance in the eDirham card will be transferred to a new card that is issued by First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Customers that require additional support may reach out to the Ministry of Finance’s call centre via the toll-free number 800 533336, or the First Abu Dhabi Bank customer’s service line on 600 52 5500.

