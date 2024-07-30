UAE: Lost or stolen Emirates ID? Here's how to apply for a replacement

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 9:00 AM

As a UAE citizen or resident, you know just how important your Emirates ID is. It’s your VIP pass in the UAE, connecting you to everything from your bank details to your mobile number. Whether you’re navigating government paperwork or accessing various services, it’s your golden ticket for almost everything in the country.

Heading to the doctor or checking into a hospital? Your Emirates ID links up with your health insurance, making the whole process a breeze. Looking to apply for a loan, get a credit card, or manage your bank account? You’ll need that ID to get things rolling.

So, losing your Emirates ID can definitely feel like a mini crisis, but there's no need to panic. If it’s gone missing or you think it’s been stolen, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get back on track:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Report loss of card

The moment you realise that your Emirates ID is missing or lost, make sure to report it right away to the nearest ICP Customer Happiness Centre. It is important to do it as soon as possible so that the stolen or lost card will be deactivated immediately, ensuring the prevention of any potential identity fraud.

Requirements

Losing your Emirates ID is unfortunate, but getting it sorted is totally doable needing only simple requirements. Here’s what you’ll need to bring along to prove your identity and get things back on track:

If you're an Emirati and you’ve lost your Emirates ID, just bring your family book and your original passport with you.

If you're a GCC national, you’ll need to show proof of residency in the UAE. This could be an employment certificate, a school registration (if you’re a student), or a business license.

And for UAE residents, don’t forget your passport and a copy of your valid residency permit. With these documents, you'll be all set to get everything sorted.

Apply for replacement

Once you’ve reported the missing ID, head over to any ICP Customer Happiness Centre and fill out an application form.

However, if you’re more of a digital person, you can also sort it out online. Just hop onto the ICP website and follow these easy steps to apply for your replacement:

Click ‘Services’.

Scroll down to ‘Find Fast’ tab on the left side of the screen.

Click ‘I am’.

Click the drop-down menu.

Choose ‘UAE resident’, ‘UAE National’, or ‘GCC National’.

Go to ‘I Want to Apply’ tab.

Click the drop-down menu and select ‘Issue a Replacement for lost/damaged ID card’.

Click ‘Get Result’.

Click ‘Start Service’.

And if you’re a fan of doing things on your phone, you can also apply for a replacement through the ICP app:

Log in to your ICP app through your UAE Pass or email address.

Tap the + button in the centre of your dashboard.

Tap ‘Start New Service’.

Choose ‘Emirates ID services’.

Tap ‘Replace ID’.

Tap your digital ID shown on the screen.

Tap ‘Next’.

Fill in the information shown in the dialogue box such as your name, file issue date, date or birth.

State the reason for replacement by clicking 'Lost/stolen'.

Attach your passport copy.